Tuesday News: November 22, 2022

Got food prep questions? Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open through December 24. Determine Your Turkey Cook Time with the ‘Turkey Calculator’. *Helpful videos and Turkey prep tips: https://www.butterball.com/

Update: Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season Three” will now be shown in Theaters through next Thursday, (Dec 1).

Following its theatrical run, The Chosen-Season Three will be available on the show’s free streaming platform.

Locations + Ticket info: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Chosen-Season-3-Episode-1-2

“The Chosen” Season 3 (episodes 1+2) settling into third place during its opening weekend at the Box Office…

BTW: The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/october/the-chosen-season-3-to-premiere-on-big-screen-were-going-wherever-god-parts-the-seas

Cheap gas? Well, depends on the what you drive…

Sheetz has dropped the price of its Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (actually through next Monday, Nov 28). Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel vehicles. Unleaded 88 has the same makeup as Unleaded 87, except 88 contains 5% more ethanol.

*Preston Bowden with ‘Brett’s Imports’ in Midway suggests looking at your vehicle’s ‘original gas cap’ for ‘recommended fuel info specific to your car’.

Experts also suggest checking your car’s manual (or your regular mechanic) before deciding which type of gasoline to fuel up with.) https://myfox8.com/news/gas-station-chain-sheetz-dropping-prices-to-1-99-for-thanksgiving-week/

Prayer concern right before the holidays. According to several media reports, United Furniture Industries (UFI), operating under the Lane furniture brand, has terminated all its employees. An email was sent to all department leaders and employees overnight. www.furnituretoday.com/financial/report-lane-shuts-down-all-employees-terminated/

Police in several towns across the Piedmont Triad continue their investigations into a rash of gun shop break-ins. The latest happened in Lexington early Sunday morning when crooks crashed a car into M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop on South Main Street and robbed the store. (News 2). In the last month alone, there have at least five gun store break ins in our area. (WXII 12) www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lexington-gun-shop-robbed-after-suspects-drove-through-door-n

Tips for avoiding the flu (Ask Sam in the Winston-Salem Journal)

*Wash your hands as often as you can OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.

*Remember those Covid masks, use them!

#1 Get vaccinated each year.

*Finally, encourage those who are ill to stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest. https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-tips-for-avoiding-the-flu/article

(Tue) Happy Birthday, Mariah

Celebrating her GOLDEN birthday = 22 years old on November 22, 2022 😊

VOICE TRACKERS DELIGHT – NOV 26-27, 2022

Less than one month til Christmas Day

Got food prep questions? Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open through December 24.

*Helpful videos and Turkey prep tips: https://www.butterball.com/

Update: Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season Three” will now be shown in Theaters through next Thursday, (Dec 1).

Following its theatrical run, The Chosen-Season Three will be available on the show’s free streaming platform. https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Chosen-Season-3-Episode-1-2

“The Chosen” Season 3 (episodes 1+2) 3rd place opening weekend at the Box Office…

BTW: The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/october/the-chosen-season-3-to-premiere-on-big-screen-were-going-wherever-god-parts-the-seas

Combo war? Sam’s Club has lowered the price of its hot dog and drink deal at its food courts to $1.38, edging out rival, Costco, offering the same combo for $1.50.

-Costco’s hot dog-soda deal has cost $1.50 since it was introduced at its food courts in the mid-1980s. Members love the deal: Costco sold 122 million hot dog-soda combos globally in 2021. www.wxii12.com/article/costco-sams-club-hot-dog-combo/41982825

Partisan politics is driving a wedge into America, including the church.

Polls reveal that stress, loneliness and political division are among the top three reasons pastors want to ‘walk away from ministry’. *Barna survey has revealed that within the last year, 42% of American pastors have given serious consideration to quitting full-time ministry, up 13% from January 2021. https://www.barna.com/research/pastors-quitting-ministry/

Every 4 seconds someone is diagnosed with dementia.

Even more shocking: 40% of caregivers will ‘pass away’ before the person they are caring for. Biggest factor…stress. November is National Family Caregivers month

*Learn more about a local support group called ‘Caregivers Wellbeing’ facilitated by Dr Ann Hiatt on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Reminder: Area Hospitals are ‘asking’ that children 12 and under NOT visit patients who are in the hospital (due to the surge in respiratory viruses in kids).

Hospitals include: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health, Cone Health.

*Children seeking treatment at area hospitals are not subject to the restriction.

Masks are still required for ALL visitors.

Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick.

Continue ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. Also, experts recommend getting vaccinated against flu and COVID – to best protect against illness heading into the holiday season.

*Vaccines protect against severe cases of Covid-19 and Flu.

Local shot sites: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/

AAA: Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather ahead

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page