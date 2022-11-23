Wednesday News: November 23, 2022

Eating out for that Thanksgiving meal might be ‘cheaper’ this year? The average price of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20% since last year.

Got food prep questions? Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL. The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open through December 24. *Helpful videos and Turkey prep tips: https://www.butterball.com/

What about those Thanksgiving leftovers?

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days.

So, the Monday after Thanksgiving is the last day to safely eat refrigerated leftovers.

*It’s best to refrigerate perishable foods in a shallow container within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator, even if it’s still hot.

“After two hours, perishable food enters the ‘Danger Zone’ (between 40 F and 140 F), where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause food to become unsafe,” the agency says.

Then, when eating leftovers, the USDA says it’s important to reheat the food to at least 165 F and reheat sauces and gravies to a rolling boil.

For people who are unsure about whether they’ll be able to eat leftovers by the Monday after Thanksgiving, there’s the option of freezing.

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

NTSB is still investigating the crash of a News helicopter along I-77 near Nations Ford Road in Charlotte on Tuesday. The two people onboard did not survive.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.” www.wbtv.com/2022/11/22/wbtv-mourning-loss-meteorologist-jason-myers-pilot-chip-tayag/

Note: Jason Myers (the WBTV meteorologist who lost his life in that News chopper crash in Charlotte) had strong ties to the Triad. Jason interned under FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton while he was in college at N.C. State University. Myers went to high school in Davidson County, and his father pastored a church in High Point.

https://myfox8.com/news/meteorologist-killed-in-helicopter-crash-has-ties-to-piedmont-triad/

Several chaplains with the Billy Graham ‘Rapid Response Team’ are in Colorado Springs to offer emotional and spiritual care to this community – after that deadly nightclub shooting where five people were fatally wounded and over two dozen injured last Saturday night. Please pray for all those impacted by the shooting.

https://billygraham.org/story/rapid-response-team-chaplains-respond-to-mass-shooting-in-colorado/

Move over Macy’s. Gimbel Brothers Department Store – in Philadelphia – staged a Thanksgiving ‘parade’ if you will in 1920 with 50 people, 15 cars and a fireman dressed as Santa Claus to usher in the holiday shopping season. Macy’s department store in New York city held its first parade in 1924…

*You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday morning beginning at 9am on NBC and CBS.

https://nypost.com/2022/11/23/macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-2022-how-to-watch-and-what-to-know/

Update: Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season Three” will now be shown in Theaters through next Thursday, (Dec 1).

Following its theatrical run, The Chosen-Season Three will be available on the show’s free streaming platform.

Locations + Ticket info: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Chosen-Season-3-Episode-1-2

“The Chosen” Season 3 (episodes 1+2) settling into third place during its opening weekend at the Box Office. The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/october/the-chosen-season-3-to-premiere-on-big-screen-were-going-wherever-god-parts-the-seas

Cheap gas? Sheetz has dropped the price of its Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (actually through next Monday, Nov 28). Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel vehicles.

NOTE: *Preston Bowden with ‘Brett’s Imports Limited’ in Midway suggests looking at your vehicle’s ‘original gas cap’ for ‘recommended fuel info specific to your car’.

Experts also suggest checking your car’s manual (or your regular mechanic) before deciding which type of gasoline to fuel up with.) https://myfox8.com/news/gas-station-chain-sheetz-dropping-prices-to-1-99-for-thanksgiving-week/

The Biden administration is (again) extending the pause on federal student loan payments through at least June 2023. The extension comes as the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program is tied up in the courts. https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/22/politics/student-loan-repayment-freeze-extended/index.html

Thanksgiving holiday factoids…

The first Thanksgiving was observed by pilgrims and native Americans in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621.

On October 3, 1789, George Washington issued his Thanksgiving proclamation, designating “a day of public thanks-giving” to be held on “Thursday the 26th day of November” that year. Abraham Lincoln would later declare Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863.

Of all the must haves on any Thanksgiving table, potatoes were NOT served at the first Thanksgiving celebration in Plymouth, Mass. Potatoes, which are native to South America, had not made their way to New England by the 1600s.

“The Green Bean Casserole’ was invented in the 1950s by a Campbell Soup Company employee (named Dorcas Reilly) as a new way to use Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup (and boost sales of the product). The “Green Bean Bake,” as it was first called, has become a Thanksgiving favorite side dish.

Americans consume 80 million pounds of cranberries during Thanksgiving week and nearly 400 million pounds total per year – mostly in the form of juice or juice blends. More fun Thanksgiving Facts: www.cnn.com/interactive/2022/11/us/cnn-thanksgiving-2022-quiz/