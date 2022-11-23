Wednesday Word

Thanksgiving: Poems have been read, Songs have been sung and Books have been written. Instead, I go back to an elementary classroom at Goldsboro Christian School where words of Scripture memorized formed a foundational Thanksgiving nearly 50 years ago.

Psalm 100

Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.

Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.

Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.

Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.

For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.

The decades that have passed since this passage was first committed to memory have definitely been a testimony of a good God deserving of gratitude and gladness. Thanksgivings have come and gone and certainly none looks more different than this one. Amazingly, we have a Creator who invites us to spend the day, each day – in His presence. I don’t know about you, but I could sure use some everlasting mercy and an enduring truth about now.

Good words for Grade School. Great reminders for The School Of Life.

Happy Thanksgiving!