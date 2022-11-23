WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wbfj-admin
November 23, 2022

Thanksgiving:  Poems have been read, Songs have been sung and Books have been written.  Instead, I go back to an elementary classroom at Goldsboro Christian School where words of Scripture memorized formed a foundational Thanksgiving nearly 50 years ago.

 

Psalm 100

Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.

Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.

Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.

Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.

For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.

 

The decades that have passed since this passage was first committed to memory have definitely been a testimony of a good God deserving of gratitude and gladness.  Thanksgivings have come and gone and certainly none looks more different than this one.  Amazingly, we have a Creator who invites us to spend the day, each day – in His presence.  I don’t know about you, but I could sure use some everlasting mercy and an enduring truth about now.

 

Good words for Grade School.  Great reminders for The School Of Life.

 

Happy Thanksgiving!

 

  • WALLY

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday News: November 22, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 22, 2022

Monday News: November 21, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 21, 2022

Community Events for November 18-20, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 18, 2022

‘The Chosen’ Season 3: Interesting facts

wbfj-admin
November 18, 2022

Pre-Thanksgiving meals to those in need

wbfj-admin
November 18, 2022

S@5: Caregivers Wellbeing

wbfj-admin
November 18, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.