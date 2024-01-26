WHAT'S NEW
S@5: Seeing as Jesus Sees with Pastor Alan Wright

wbfj-verne
January 26, 2024

“Seeing as Jesus Sees: How a new perspective can defeat the darkness, and awaken joy”

Pastor Alan Wright shares with Verne (WBFJ) how the inspiration of his latest book began as a simple prayer, “Jesus, let me see as you see.’  Listen now…

Discover the wonder and beauty you’ve been missing by clearing away needless frustrations and misunderstandings. Sharing the light of Jesus Christ with a world in need of some good news!

“Seeing as Jesus Sees”. With this simple prayer – learn to pause, connect and look. It’s all about perspective!

Clear away needless frustrations and misunderstandings.
Take a moment and see like Jesus sees!
Remember, less is more. ‘You don’t need to do more, just SEE more like Jesus’, when you see as Jesus sees, you’ll love the ‘view’.

Alan Wright, the founder of Alan Wright Ministries, is an author, speaker and Lead pastor with Reynolda Church in Winston-Salem. More information about Alan Wright’s latest book and companion video series at      https://pastoralan.org/seeingasjesussees/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 28, 2024)

