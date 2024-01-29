Monday News for January 29, 2024

Wind Advisory thru noon for the Foothill communities. Scattered power outages have been reported in Surry and Wilkes counties this morning. Frequent gusts of 45 to 55 mph have been reported.

Grayson county schools = 2-hour delay this morning

Most of the North Carolina mountains will get at least 3 inches of snow by later tonight — with the highest mountains expected to receive 8 inches of snow. NOTE: Sugar Mountain recorded 12 inches of fresh powder for avid skiers and snowboarders last week, pushing Sugar’s season total to over 40 inches of snow.

IRS: Tax ‘filing’ season officially begins TODAY (Jan 29).

*Looking ahead: April 15th is the filing deadline this year!

The average refund last year, around $3,000 dollars. The IRS usually issues refunds within 21 days of accepting your electronic filed return. www.irs.gov

NFL: Chiefs vs 49ers heading to the ‘BIG game’. A rematch from four years ago.

Kansas City Chiefs VS San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 (Sunday, Feb 11).

Today is national PUZZLE day…

Shout out to Heritage Puzzle, a family owned jigsaw puzzle company based in Pfafftown.

Founded in 1998, Heritage Puzzle offers hundreds of puzzles to consumers worldwide.

Coastal themed puzzles seem to be a favorite among its customers!

BTW: Heritage Puzzle’s first jigsaw puzzle was an image of the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.

“One local company is thriving – even in the middle of the pandemic”

Traffic alert in Walnut Cove. Stokesburg Road is temporarily CLOSED (between Highway 55 East to Cameron Street) due ‘excessive rainfall’ over the past week that has washed out the roadway, according to the Walnut Cove Fire Department.

*Use Plant Street to access Stokesburg Road or Hwy. 311 South. NC-DOT

Salem Pregnancy: Have you heard about our community shopping program? Salem Pregnancy offers free baby clothes (Preemie- 2T), diapers, wipes, formula, and more. Any expecting or current parent can request items for their children, birth-2yrs old, for up to 2 children. In our community shopping program, pickup for emergency packs can be scheduled every 90 days. *Call or TEXT Salem Pregnancy at 336.760.3680.

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month.

Continue to pray for local Pregnancy Care Centers, supporting life in our community. Check out a list of centers and how you can volunteer on our website, wbfj.fm.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives this week…

Tuesday (Jan 30)

Centenary United Methodist Church (W 5th St, downtown WS) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Rural Hall Fire Department (Highway 65) = 2pm – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC (Loyola Drive) = 2pm – 7pm

Jamestown United Methodist (East Main Street) = 2 – 6:30pm

Triad Math and Science Academy (Greensboro) = 2 – 6:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

Chick-Fil-A at Whitaker Square is hiring.

*The location is currently under renovation and set to re-open in March.

Near the intersection of Peace Haven and Robinhood

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

TONIGHT: Duke at Virginia Tech…Tip off at 7pm

*The Deacs’ are on the road at Pitt on Wednesday (Jan 31)

A drone attack at a US military outpost in Jordan on Sunday claimed the lives of three American service members and wounded more than 30 others. President Biden vowed to retaliate after the deadly attack. Iran has denied any involvement.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/war-iran-3-americans-killed-30-wounded-strike-us-military-base

A growing number of countries — including the United States — are cutting off funding to the main UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza following allegations that staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel. https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/us-pauses-funding-un-agency-palestinians-after-claims-staffers-were-involved-hamas

Do you suffer from “Smartphone pinky”?

The way that some people support the base of their smartphone with their ‘pinky’, with the remaining fingers – for long periods of time – can actually cause harm?

Read more on the News Blog… www.orthocarolina.com/orthopedic-news/smartphone-pinky-fact-or-fiction#.