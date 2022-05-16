Search
Pregnancy Care Centers (local)

Verne HillMay 16, 2022

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers throughout the Piedmont Triad (May 2022)

 Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS)  760-3680   https://www.spcclife.org

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville)  753-4673 www.daviepregnancycare.com/

Not Forgotten Ministries (WS)  336-293-7427    theyarenotforgotten@yahoo.com

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington)    242-1218   www.alphapregnancysupport.org

Pregnancy Support Center  (Salisbury/Rowan County)  704-633-7695  www.pregnancysupport.com

New Life Family Outreach (HP) (336) 887-2232  https://www.newlifehighpoint.org/

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King)   336-983-3990      www.hopepcc.org

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville)   679-7101 www.newhopepcc.org

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin)   526-5433 http://www.caring-helps.org/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy)   783-0011 http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro)  838-9272 http://wilkespcc.com/

‘Your Choices Randolph’ (Asheboro) (336) 629-9988    https://goo.gl/OI9znX

The Pregnancy Network (Greensboro + Winston-Salem)  (336)-274-4881 ThePregnancyNetwork.org

 

FACT: Abortion is the leading cause of death in America (and the world).  Estimates range between 42 million and 54 million babies aborted.  Fact: More lives are lost to abortion worldwide each year than all other causes of death combined. Abortion kills more people than war, famine, and genocide combined.  *Danielle D’Souza Gill’s new book, The Choice: the Abortion Divide in America, reports that, “Abortion is the greatest form of mass killing in the world by far. In 2018, cancer took 8.2 million, HIV/AIDS took 1.7 million lives. But, Abortion claimed 41.9 million lives.” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/january/reminding-people-of-the-barbarity-of-abortion-why-pro-lifers-march

 

Fact: 1 in 3 women that attend church has had an abortion. 

Many Christian women who have experienced abortion struggle with the ‘lie’ that God does not forgive this sin, but this is not true. There is hope. There is forgiveness. There is freedomRomans 5:8 says, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (ESV)  https://lifefirstva.org/abortion-recovery

Additional Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family  1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life   ‘Option Ultrasound’  www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council –  http://www.ncfamily.org/

NC Right To Life    1-800-392-6275   Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship    www.cpcflink.org

 

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
