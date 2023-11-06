Local Blood Drives
American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.
Local Blood drives this week…
MONDAY (Nov 6)
New Philadelphia Moravian Church on Country Club Road = 2pm – 6:30pm
Wednesday (Nov 8)
Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point) = 1pm – 6pm
Thursday (Nov 9)
Pinnacle Financial Partners (Eastchester Drive in High Point) = 10am – 2pm
Ardmore Baptist Church (Miller Street, WS) = 1:30pm – 6pm
Friday (Nov 10)
High Point Medical Center (Atrium Health WFB) = 8am – 5pm
*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/