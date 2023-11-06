WHAT'S NEW
Local Blood Drives

wbfj-verne
November 6, 2023

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives this week…

MONDAY (Nov 6)

New Philadelphia Moravian Church on Country Club Road = 2pm – 6:30pm

Wednesday (Nov 8)

Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point) = 1pm – 6pm

Thursday (Nov 9)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Eastchester Drive in High Point) = 10am – 2pm

Ardmore Baptist Church (Miller Street, WS) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Friday (Nov 10)

High Point Medical Center (Atrium Health WFB) = 8am – 5pm

  *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

