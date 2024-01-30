Tuesday News for January 30, 2024

Piedmont Triad: With all of the rain over the past 2 months, we are experiencing the ‘wettest’ Winter on Record (so far) at 14.4 inches. And the 2nd wettest January on record, according to the National Weather Service

Showers for the Piedmont Triad overnight into Wednesday morning…Low 35. *Foothill communities: Rain overnight mixed with snow before daybreak Wednesday.

Thanks to new IRS rules, you’ll probably keep more of your income in 2024? Inflation adjustments to the 2024 federal income tax brackets, will likely put you into a ‘lower tax bracket’ this year! IRS: Tax ‘filing’ season has begun. Deadline to file your 2023 taxes is April 15th. The average refund last year, around $3,000 dollars. The IRS usually issues refunds within 21 days of accepting your electronic filed return. www.irs.gov https://www.cnn.com/videos/business/2024/01/10/irs-tax-bracket-paycheck-db-contd-orig.cnn

The CVS location on west 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem is closing TODAY. www.wxii12.com/amp/article/north-carolina-winston-salem-cvs-closing/46181962

An official announcement on which programs at UNC-G will be eliminated is expected this Thursday (Feb 1). A report earlier in the month suggested that the university end five undergraduate majors, three undergraduate course offerings and 12 graduate programs. https://innovation.uncg.edu/updates/an-update-from-the-chancellor/

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

Monday night: Duke over Virginia Tech 77-67 last night.

(TONIGHT) UNC at Georgia Tech (7pm)… NC State hosting Miami (9pm)

*The Deacs’ are on the road at Pitt on Wednesday (Jan 31) after a 9 day break.

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID? Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives this week: TODAY (Jan 30)

Centenary United Methodist Church (W 5th St, WS) = 2:30- 7pm

Rural Hall Fire Department (Highway 65) = 2pm – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC (Loyola Drive) = 2pm – 7pm

Jamestown United Methodist (East Main Street) = 2 – 6:30pm

Triad Math and Science Academy (Greensboro) = 2 – 6:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Chick-Fil-A at Whitaker Square is hiring.

*The location – near the intersection of Peace Haven and Robinhood Road –

is currently under renovation and set to re-open in March.

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month. Continue to pray for local Pregnancy Care Centers, supporting life in our community. Check out a list of centers and how you can volunteer on our website, www.wbfj.fm

Salem Pregnancy: Have you heard about our community shopping program? Salem Pregnancy offers free baby clothes (Preemie- 2T), diapers, wipes, formula, and more. *Call or TEXT Salem Pregnancy at 336.760.3680. www.salempregnancy.org/shopping