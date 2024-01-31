Wednesday News for January 31, 2024

January is ‘Sanctity of Human Life month.

Continue to pray for local Pregnancy Care Centers, supporting life in our community. Check out a list of centers and how you can volunteer on our website, wbfj.fm.

Salem Pregnancy: Have you heard about our community shopping program? Salem Pregnancy offers free baby clothes (Preemie- 2T), diapers, wipes, formula, and more. *Call or TEXT Salem Pregnancy at 336.760.3680.

You can also visit www.salempregnancy.org/shopping

Free tax-preparation sites are now open throughout Davidson County.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (or VITA) provides assistance for low- to mid-income families, the elderly and underserved with free help preparing and filing their federal and state income tax returns. Locations include Lexington, Thomasville and Denton as well as the campus of Davie-Davidson Community College.

The appointment link for Denton, Lexington, and Thomasville is tinyurl.com/DavCoFREEtaxes.

The college site link is https://ddccvitasite.as.me/

Groundhog Day is this Friday, and PETA is calling for change.

The animal rights group has sent a letter to the president of The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club (Tom Dunkel), offering a giant gold coin – to replace Punxsutawney Phil? “He is not a meteorologist, and he deserves better than to be exploited every year for tourism money,” the group shared. A groundhog’s weather prediction is no more accurate than flipping a coin. What?????

BTW: The annual Groundhog Day celebration in Gobblers Knob is still ‘on’ for this Friday, February 2. Forecast for Gobbler’s Knob, Pa on Friday morning…

Partly sunny, with a few flurries?

Last year, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

Last Night: NC State beating Miami…Upset = Georgia Tech over the Tarheels

*The Deacs’ are on the road at Pitt TONIGHT (Jan 31) after a 9 day break.

World Relief Triad: Items currently needed include twin comforters, sheets, and pillows!

All items must be new, and you are welcome to purchase them from our Amazon Wishlist. These items will go directly into a newly arrived family’s home.

Small groups: please let World Relief Triad know if you would like to organize a group to gather twin bedding materials. Follow this link and we will contact you with drop-off/pick-up details.

*Since 1989, World Relief Triad has been connecting refugees to welcoming communities across the U.S., creating opportunities for mutual transformation. Give today to continue to make the Triad a place of welcome. https://worldrelief.org/triad/

Taylor Drift

Clark W. Blizzwald

Dolly Plowton

Fast and Flurrious

Barbie’s Dream Plow

*All winners of Minnesota’s 2024 ‘Name a Snowplow contest’ 😊

American Red Cross: Local blood drives this week: Thursday (FEB 1)

R.J. Reynolds High School (Northwest Blvd, WS) = 9 – 1:30pm

Oaklawn Baptist Church (Kernersville Road, WS) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Sedge Garden UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Friday (Feb 2)

AMVETS Ladies Auxillary (Old Highway 52) in Welcome = 3pm – 7:30pm

Saturday (Feb 3)

Hartley Drive YMCA in High Point = 9am – 1:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The fight continues to keep AM radio inside vehicles – including electric vehicles. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to act against automakers that exclude AM, including adopting a requirement that cars without AM have a safety warning on the car window that says “Warning: No AM Radio. Vehicle Unsafe in Certain Emergencies.”

Note: Gottheimer is the lead sponsor of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act (H.R.3413), which would direct the Department of Transportation to issue a rule requiring that AM broadcast stations be accessible in all passenger motor vehicles manufactured in, imported into, or shipped within the United States.

*The Consumer Technology Association, which opposes the bill, says it would be like mandating CD or 8-track cassette players. BUT the CTA acknowledges that the numbers seem to be on radio’s side. “Every member of Congress knows their local broadcaster. Those relationships are strong,” CTA Senior VP Tiffany Moore told the Wall Street Journal.

*AM radio still remains popular. Nielsen data shows 47 million, or 20% of the radio-listening public, tune into AM radio daily.

https://www.insideradio.com/free/congressman-wants-warning-labels-on-cars-that-don-t-have-am-radio/article