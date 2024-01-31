Wednesday Word

One Liners…

So, you’ve probably heard the phrase many times, “the right song at the right time.” Well, what about the right line in a song at the right time?

This has happened to me many times while listening to WBFJ. Here’s my list of some of the most creative and unusual lyrics

in contemporary Christian songs (new and old and even older) that I have encountered over the years. Hope you enjoy them…

KIND – Cory Asbury

Lyric – “Sometimes marriages don’t work, and sometimes babies die,

sometimes rehab turns to relapse, and you’re left just askin’ why”

This is the opening line of the song, so right away, it grabs you and has you relating to this song,

because most of us have either had this thought before or unfortunately experienced it.

This tune has a ton of great lyrics throughout the song, but this was the line that hit me.

ROSES – Andrew Ripp

Lyric – “And love is the blood red stain, the beauty that the pain exposes, maybe that’s why God made roses”

When I first saw the title of this song, that stirred my interest to what the song was about.

Honestly, I’ve never had this thought as it pertains to the crucifixion of Christ, but what a great concept to write into a song!

RATTLE – Elevation Worship

Lyric – “ Friday’s disappointment is Sunday’s empty tomb, since when has impossible ever stopped You?”

As a Christian, of course you realize what this line is saying, however, I had never heard it quite like this… love it!!

JESUS, FRIEND OF SINNERS – Casting Crowns

Lyric – “What if we put down our signs, crossed over the lines and love like You did?”

Actually, this song has so many great lines in it, that it was hard to pick just one.

Another great line in this song is – “Nobody knows what we’re for, only what we are against when we judge the wounded.

DREAM SMALL – Josh Wilson

Lyric – “So dream small, don’t buy the lie you’ve got to do it all, just let Jesus use you where you are”

Here’s another song that drew my curiosity before I even heard it. Love the concept and such truth to it too.

WHAT FAITH CAN DO – Kutless

Lyric – “It doesn’t matter what you’ve heard, impossible is not a word, it’s just a reason for someone not to try”

I just thought this lyric was such a powerful way to say what so many people assume to believe and live through every day.

LOVE IS NOT A FIGHT – Warren Barfield

Lyric – “Love is a shelter in a ragin’ storm, love is peace in the middle of a war and if we try to leave,

may God send angels to guard the door no, love is not a fight, but it’s somethin’ worth fightin’ for”

No words… the lyrics pretty much say it all.

CLOSER TO LOVE – Matt Kearney

Lyric – “I guess we’re all one phone call from our knees”

When I heard this line, it made me so thankful for God’s blessings and protection and how in an instant,

my life could change. It’s also very sobering to think that this happens everyday to someone.

WHO WILL BE JESUS – Bruce Carroll

Lyric – “They do not need a judge, they need a friend, who will be Jesus to them?”

Wow, when I heard this for the first time, it made me realize just how true this lyric is, people need Jesus,

and a friend like you and me; and the last thing people who don’t know Jesus need is a judge.

HOW COULD YOU SAY NO TO THIS MAN – Billy Sprague

Lyric – “Jesus is here with His arms open wide,

you can see with your heart if you’ll stop looking with your eyes”

In my 40+ of listening to contemporary Christian music, this right here is probably the most profound lyric

I have ever heard! So many times, we get distracted or believe what we see,

when instead, we should let God guide our hearts, not so much our eyes.

ASLEEP IN THE LIGHT – Keith Green

Lyric – “Jesus rose from the grave, and you can’t even get out of bed”

Like the Billy Sprague song, this is such a convicting statement.

The song is talking about how people need to get off the sidelines and roll up their sleeves and do the work of Christ,

because people are lost and need to hear the good news of the Gospel!

Well, there you have it, hopefully, you’ve heard some or most of these songs or at least, stirred your interest,

I’m sure, if you think about it, you could come up with your own “right lyric and the right time,” list too.

Thanks for listening to WBFJ and may you experience, the right line at the right time… God bless!

Kurt