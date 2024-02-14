WHAT'S NEW
S@5: The Father’s Storehouse ministries

wbfj-verne
February 14, 2024

“Meeting the needs of families living in poverty”

Brenda Ward, the founder and director of the Father’s Storehouse ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the importance of serving those in need – in the name of Jesus.

Ways to help the ministry – volunteer, Or donate items such as food, clothing, hygiene items, kitchen supplies, furniture. They even take ‘gently used’ mattresses!!!

Listen now…

The Father’s Storehouse Ministries, located on 609 National Highway in Thomasville, was founded back in 2007.
Their goal -to ‘bridge the gap’ of meeting the physical and spiritual needs of area families living in poverty. Their new Women & Children’s Homeless shelter is currently open through March 31, 2024.

www.thefathersstorehouse.com/
www.facebook.com/FathersStorehouseMinistries/

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (February)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Feb 18, 2024)

