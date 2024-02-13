Tuesday News for February 13, 2024

Coming up… Wednesday: Valentine’s Day AND Ash Wednesday (Lent begins)

Wind Advisory for the Triad till noon

Wind Advisory for the Foothill communities till 3pm

Northern mountains under a High Wind Warning till 3pm

Cooler temperatures for North Carolina today.

Millions of people in the Northeast are bracing for a fierce Nor’easter. Governors in several states, including New Jersey, New York, are requesting that residents stay off the roads while the snow falls. Some parts of the region, including New York City, could see the biggest snowfall in more than two years, with up to 2 inches of snowfall per hour!

FYI: Hundreds of flights have also been impacted… CNN

Today is national PANCAKE day

Southerners eat the most pancakes in America at 32.5%

https://easyfood.ie/articles/top-13-fun-and-interesting-pancake-facts/

Season 4 of The Chosen…still TOP 5 at the Box Office this past weekend.

All eight episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 will be released in theaters throughout the month of February…

Episodes 1 through 3 in theaters through this Wednesday (Feb 14).

Episodes 4 through 6 will begin this Thursday, February 15.

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Ways to watch the previous three Seasons of the Chosen for FREE on the NEWS BLOG.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

Election 2024. Early voting beings this Thursday (FEB 15)

Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

RECALL: Taylor Fresh Foods has issued a recall for its Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kits that contain ingredient packets with cheese – with a potential Listeria contamination. Details about the recall and the product on the News Blog.

Consumers who have the recalled salad kit should discard it immediately and not consume it. Refunds are available at the location of purchase.

Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 12.76 oz with UPC 681131305440 and with a “BEST If Used By” date on or before Feb. 21, 2024, are subject to this recall.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/salad-kits-sold-at-walmart-recalled-due-to-potential-listeria-contamination/

A record. An average of 123 million people watched Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, making it the most watched TV telecast in broadcast history.

This year’s game broke the previous record set by last year’s Super Bowl on Fox.

https://myfox8.com/sports/record-123-million-watched-super-bowl-on-cbs/

The cost of cocoa (a key ingredient in Chocolate) has soared in the past month, reaching an all-time high at the end of last week – just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

https://myfox8.com/news/food/cocoa-prices-reach-record-high-ahead-of-valentines-day/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (FEB 13)…

Kennedy High School in Winston Salem = 9am – 1pm

United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church (WS) = 10 AM – 2PM

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

King Elementary = 1:30 PM – 05:30 PM

Clemmons Library = 2 PM – 6:30 PM

Calvary Moravian Church in Winston Salem = 2:30 PM – 06:30 PM

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Wake Forest falling to #9 Duke last night at Cameron Indoor Stadium (77-69).

TONIGHT: The Tarheels at Syracuse (7pm)

Federal TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions being offered at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro this week.

The cost of a PreCheck membership is $78, which is valid for five years.

The PreCheck program “enables air travelers a faster and easier airport screening experience.” The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m. today thru Friday (Feb 16). (Feb 12-16).

Screenings will be held at the arrivals level on the American side in the Winston-Salem room. Appointments are requested at www.IdentoGO.com/tsa-precheck, but walk-ins are welcome.

An online pre-enrollment application is required at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/pti-sets-tsa-precheck-enrollment-sessions-for-feb-12-16/article

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog!

Registration now open for NCHE Thrive!

Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/