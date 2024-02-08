WHAT'S NEW
CBN NEWS: What would a Trump ‘second term’ look like?

February 8, 2024

Waiting on a decision…  The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning on former President Donald Trump’s ‘ballot eligibility’. Colorado’s top court barred Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot (over the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist” clause for his role in the Capitol riot in DC on January 6, 2021.

“Even though President Trump didn’t engage in that behavior directly, they might argue that he encouraged it and therefore would be part of the process of insurrection,” Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University told CBN News.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/trump-second-term-what-happens-all-legal-drama-if-trump-wins

 

The nine justices will determine whether to restore Trump on the Colorado ballot.

Read more: https://www.newsnationnow.com/trump-investigation/scotus-arguments-trump-colorado-ballot-case/

 

 

