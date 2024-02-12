Monday News for February 12, 2024

Valentine’s Day is this Wednesday (Feb 14). Ash Wednesday – Lent begins

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Monday, Feb 12)

Oak Ridge Methodist Church (Oak Ridge) = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Fairfield United Methodist in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Election 2024. Early voting beings this Thursday (FEB 15)

Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

Season 4 of The Chosen…still TOP 4 at the Box Office this past weekend.

All eight episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 will be released in theaters throughout the month of February.

Episodes 1 through 3 are playing in theaters now through this Wednesday (Feb 14).

Episodes 4 through 6 will begin this Thursday, February 15.

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Ways to watch the previous three Seasons of the Chosen for FREE on the NEWS BLOG.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

Federal TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions being offered at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro this week.

The cost of a PreCheck membership is $78, which is valid for five years.

The PreCheck program “enables air travelers a faster and easier airport screening experience.” The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m. today thru Friday (Feb 16). (Feb 12-16).

Screenings will be held at the arrivals level on the American side in the Winston-Salem room. Appointments are requested at www.IdentoGO.com/tsa-precheck, but walk-ins are welcome.

An online pre-enrollment application is required at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/pti-sets-tsa-precheck-enrollment-sessions-for-feb-12-16/article

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Tonight = Wake Forest at Duke. Tip off at 7pm…

Research increasingly shows that our culture is in the midst of a mental health epidemic, especially among children and youth — persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts.

On tonight’s daily broadcast of Focus on the Family…

Dr. Danny Huerta (WHO-ARE-ta) believes parents can offset these issues by routinely initiating conversations with their children to assess their mental and emotional well-being. He encourages parents to establish a solid spiritual environment in the home to help improve mental health.

*Listen tonight at 9pm on WBFJ…

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/cultivating-a-mentally-healthy-family/

Big finish to the Big Game last night. The Kansas City Chiefs winning their second straight Super Bowl championship (25-22), an overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Update: Israeli security forces rescued two Hamas-held hostages in a daring nighttime raid early this morning in Rafah near the Egyptian border. The raid raises hope in Israel that even more hostages could be freed.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/netanyahu-welcomes-2-hostages-home-rescued-daring-raid-rafah

“Please pray for Lakewood and our community”

Police in Houston are still investigating a church shooting Sunday afternoon.

A female dressed in a trench coat with a small child entered Lakewood Church (pastored by Joel Osteen) – with a rifle and began shooting.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/please-pray-female-shooter-killed-during-attack-joel-osteens-lakewood-church

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog!

Registration now open for NCHE Thrive!

Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/