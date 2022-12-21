WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Safely celebrating the holidays with your pets

Safely celebrating the holidays with your pets

wbfj-verne
December 21, 2022

What foods should my dog avoid?

Bad

*Foods to keep away from dogs include chocolate; coffee; colas; alcohol; macadamia nuts; yeast dough; eggs and bones. Milk; salt; gums and most candy.

Onions, garlic, avocados, chives and corn on the cob. Apple seeds are toxic to a dog.

Grapes and raisins are especially dangerous for dogs and cats.

Good

As for what dogs can safely eat, “certain vegetables like carrots, green beans, cucumber slices or zucchini slices all make great treats for your dog. Fruits such as bananas, apple slices, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon (seedless) are OK”, according to the Canine Journal. Stay away from canned and pickled veggies, they contain too much salt.”  *The Canine Journal www.CanineJournal.com

Ask Sam:https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-what-foods-should-i-not-give-my-dog/article

 

Holiday Travel with your pet and Stocking Stuffer ideas                        Source: Bil Jac Foods https://www.bil-jac.com/search/?query=holiday

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Moravian Christmas Eve & Candlelight Services

wbfj-kurt
December 21, 2022

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
December 21, 2022

Food Safety: Leftovers

wbfj-verne
December 21, 2022

Wednesday News

wdecker_wbfj
December 21, 2022

Health: Navigating RSV, Covid and Flu Season

wbfj-verne
December 21, 2022

Tuesday News

wdecker_wbfj
December 20, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.