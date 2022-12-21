Safely celebrating the holidays with your pets

What foods should my dog avoid?

Bad

*Foods to keep away from dogs include chocolate; coffee; colas; alcohol; macadamia nuts; yeast dough; eggs and bones. Milk; salt; gums and most candy.

Onions, garlic, avocados, chives and corn on the cob. Apple seeds are toxic to a dog.

Grapes and raisins are especially dangerous for dogs and cats.

Good

As for what dogs can safely eat, “certain vegetables like carrots, green beans, cucumber slices or zucchini slices all make great treats for your dog. Fruits such as bananas, apple slices, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon (seedless) are OK”, according to the Canine Journal. Stay away from canned and pickled veggies, they contain too much salt.” *The Canine Journal www.CanineJournal.com

