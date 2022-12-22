Thursday News: December 22, 2022

*Bitter COLD settling into the Triad, Friday thru the Christmas weekend!

9 days left in 2022.

Rain. Possibly a thunderstorm around lunchtime. Breezy…High near 40. If you must venture outdoors this weekend, wear layers of clothing, plus a hat, maybe a scarf and yes those gloves!

Davie County is finally getting a Chick-Fil-A. The new Chick-fil-A location (slated to open this Spring) will be built at the former Rite-Aid drug store site, close to Lowes Foods (gas station) and the Allegacy Federal Credit Union branch. https://journalnow.com/business/local/chick-fil-a-location-coming-to-bermuda-run-davie-county

Praying for Peace. Addressing a joint session of Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that “against all odds” his country is still standing. He thanked the American people (and US leaders) for the multiple billions of dollars in support, vowing that Ukraine will “never surrender.” CBN News

Good News: There is a ‘record number’ of Nativities on public display at 43 state capitols across the country this Christmas. State capitols in Alaska, New York, Utah, and Virginia are scheduled to displays of the Holy Family with Baby Jesus in the manger for the first time this year. Privately fund religious displays on public property are ‘legally protected’ by the 1st and 14th Amendments of the US Constitution.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/december/some-good-news-record-breaking-number-of-nativity-scenes-displayed-at-state-capitols-in-2022

Officials with the city of Butte, Montana, have found a unique way to supply community food banks with tons of supplies. It’s allowing defendants to pay their court fines with food. The program has been a three-year success, and it’s legal. Because Montana law OK’s the use of food…as payment. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/december/city-finds-unique-way-to-help-local-food-banks-letting-defendants-pay-off-court-fines-with-food

What about those Christmas leftovers? The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation. That means Christmas Sunday leftovers should be eaten by Wednesday or Thursday – or you should freeze or toss out those left overs. Reminder: Two hours is the limit that refrigerated items should be left out on the table at room temperature! *When in doubt, throw it out!!!!!!!

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

College Bowl games (of interest)

(FRI) Wake Forest vs Missouri (6:30pm)

‘Jesus spoke to the people once more and said,

“I am the light of the world.

If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness,

because you will have the light that leads to life.” John 8:12 NLT