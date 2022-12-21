Food Safety: Leftovers

What about those Christmas leftovers?

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation. That means Christmas Sunday leftovers should be eaten by Wednesday or Thursday – or you should freeze or toss out those left overs.

Reminder: Two hours is the limit that refrigerated items should be left out on the table at room temperature!

*When in doubt, throw it out!!!!!!!

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe