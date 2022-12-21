Health: Navigating RSV, Covid and Flu Season

Health officials: Please stay home if you are ‘sick’.

Continue ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. *Remember those Covid masks, use them!

*Vaccines protect against severe cases of Covid-19 and Flu.

Local shot sites: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/

Get vaccinated. https://www.vaccines.gov/

More info on Flu, Covid and RSV https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil: Kills viruses and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season