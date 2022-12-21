Health: Navigating RSV, Covid and Flu Season
Health officials: Please stay home if you are ‘sick’.
Continue ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. *Remember those Covid masks, use them!
*Vaccines protect against severe cases of Covid-19 and Flu.
Local shot sites: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/
Get vaccinated. https://www.vaccines.gov/
More info on Flu, Covid and RSV https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm
Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…
Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and
discomfort that often accompany a cold.
Tea Tree Oil: Kills viruses and eases congestion.
Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even
earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”
Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season