Tuesday News

Thirteen residents of Somerset Court at University Place were affected Monday morning when a waterline for the sprinkler system experienced a break in one wing of the retirement and assisted living site. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the scene. On its Facebook page, the facility said that the 13 affected residents had been relocated to other parts of the building and that their family members or responsible parties had been notified. Somerset Court said all the other residents would remain unaffected as the facility continues normal operation.

A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them by agreeing to sell them to the Triad Cultural Arts Center for $1 so they can be restored and made into a historical museum. The council member over this district, Annette Scippio, said in a statement she is pleased the transfer of ownership is taking place.

For those trying to plan ahead, here’s which date and day of the week major holidays fall on in 2023:

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 2: New Year’s Day observed (federal holiday)

Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (federal holiday)

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day

Monday, Feb. 20: Presidents’ Day (federal holiday)

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday

Duke Energy crews finally get a break after working hours to keep the holiday lights on. Strong wind and storms knocked out power to a lot of customers. On Friday, around 200,00 customers were in the dark, the number went down to 40,000 by nightfall, but the cold temperatures remained. Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said, “The extreme cold resulted in some challenges across the system in being able to meet customer’s energy needs, and that resulted in the need to take a very unusual and emergency step of taking some controlled temporary outages across the system.” Those outages took out power to plenty more customers, but the company says it was done with precision as a group of workers watched grid performance while others repaired lines.

Governor Roy Cooper has asked Duke Energy for a full report on what went wrong over the weekend and any changes that will be made to the grid moving forward.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 44

Tonight: Clear… 24

Wednesday: Sunny … High 49

Thursday: Sunny … High 55