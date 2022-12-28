Wednesday News

The eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, are completely shut down after a water main break, according to police. The roadway will remain closed while the freezing temperatures continue make them a hazard. Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-water-main-break-causes-road-closures-freezing-temperatures/83-56b9f1cc-2c87-438b-861c-e1bc5cd050d4

High Point is reporting a water line break around the 1800 block of South Main Street. Crews are on the scene and South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway is closed to all traffic while they are on scene. There is no estimated time for reopening.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/multiple-water-main-breaks-across-piedmont-triad-may-snarl-morning-travel/

All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace are closed due to a hit and run involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. The unknown injury resulted in a damaged utility pole and downed powerlines in the roadway. Duke Energy has been notified. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/road-closure-and-power-outage-after-hit-and-run-on-west-friendly-avenue-in-greensboro/83-54808331-e5a4-4c21-b494-9b58936f02f5

A Triad school bus equipment manufacturer has moved its operations from Winston-Salem to Mocksville, foremost to gain additional production space. The company makes the Extended Stop Arms product.

Bus Safety Solutions has spent about $40,000 in leasehold improvements into the 5,000-square-foot property where it has eight full-time employees. The company has sold its products to school districts in Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin counties in the Triad. There are 27 North Carolina school districts using the products as part of about 200 in United States, Canada and St. Thomas.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/school-bus-equipment-manufacturer-moves-to-mocksville/article_f3b3ca04-85f1-11ed-a7ff-8b840e4a6974.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S., and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers.

A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on the East Coast by late afternoon. Those flights accounted for more than 80% of the 3,000 trips that got canceled nationwide Tuesday.

https://myfox8.com/news/southwest-cancels-more-flights-this-week-draws-federal-investigation/

Five Forsyth County groups will receive a combined $7.86 million in funding from the bipartisan omnibus bill. “These investments will support first responders, implement clean water projects, help students receive academic support, invest in workforce development programs and much more.” The largest Forsyth community project funded is $2.8 million to Winston-Salem for the Runnymede Park water infrastructure improvements. Runnymede Park is located between North Hawthorne Road and Springdale Avenue.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/forsyth-projects-gain-7-8-million-in-funding-from-federal-omnibus-bill/article_ad4af342-85fd-11ed-9b35-2f25252e4dee.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

For those trying to plan ahead, here’s which date and day of the week major holidays fall on in 2023:

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 2: New Year’s Day observed (federal holiday)

Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (federal holiday)

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day

Monday, Feb. 20: Presidents’ Day (federal holiday)

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday

(The remainder of the year available in this story by clicking the link on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM).

https://myfox8.com/news/christmas-on-a-monday-heres-when-holidays-important-dates-fall-in-2023/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 52

Tonight: Clear… 26

Thursday: Sunny … High 57

Friday: Sunny … High 57