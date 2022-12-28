Wednesday Word

Life Essentials

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit a few years ago, our lives for the most part were put on pause. However, the need for food, housing and clothes did not pause. In fact, if anything, the demand for life’s essentials grew more than ever!

According to recent statistics 25% of children in Forsyth County are living in poverty, making it difficult for them to acquire proper nutrition. 15.5% of residents suffer from food insecurity. The need for hunger and other essentials is closer to us than we may think. In fact, Winston-Salem is one of the leading areas in America for hunger. It doesn’t just exists in third-world countries, but here also.

According to the Salvation Army, hunger knows no boundaries, nor does it discriminate. The hunger crisis infiltrates all cultures, races, neighborhoods, and families of all social economic statuses.

WBFJ has compiled a list on our website (www.wbfj.fm) of non-profit organizations and ministries that help those in need of life essentials.

As a New Year’s resolution or goal for 2023, consider helping either by volunteering your time or making a monetary donation. Your time and/or financial contribution will make a difference!

Thank you and Happy New Year!!

I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger, and you took me into your home. I needed clothes, and you gave me something to wear.

Matthew 25:35-36

Kurt