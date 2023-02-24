Stroke Awareness and Prevention

Stroke Survivors find themselves at a Higher Risk for Heart Attack.

While heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, Dr. Lauren Peruski, a neurologist with Novant Health, explains to Verne (WBFJ) that those who have suffered an ischemic stroke are also at a higher risk for heart attack.

According to a recent study, about 20% of people who survive what’s called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to cardiac arrest, heart attack or even stroke

Fact: Someone is hospitalized with a stroke every 20 minutes in North Carolina. Good News: 80% of strokes are preventable.

February is Heart Health month

Know the symptoms. Remember BE FAST…

B – Balance (balance issues)

E – Eyes (vision issues or loss)

F – Face (face drooping, usually on one side)

A – Arm or leg (numbness)

S – Speech (difficulty talking, slurring words)

T – Terrible headache or time (headache usually stronger than normal, time to seek medical help)

