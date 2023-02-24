Recall: Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers pose fire risk

RECALL: Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

The air fryers, which range in price from $70 to $130, were sold between June 2018 through December 2022 at a number of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target. The fryers are size 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

The model numbers, located at the bottom of the air fryer, are CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF. All models have the Cosori logo on the front.

