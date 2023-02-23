S@5: February 26, 2023

Dr. Lauren Peruski, a neurologist with Novant Health in Winston-Salem

Dr. Lauren will help explain why stroke survivors find themselves at a higher risk for heart attack.

While heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for both men and women in the US,

those who have suffered an ischemic stroke (iss-EEM-ic) are also at a higher risk for heart attack.

According to a recent study, about 20% of people who survive what’s called an ischemic stroke

have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to cardiac arrest, heart attack or even stroke

Fact: Someone is hospitalized with a stroke every 20 minutes in North Carolina.

Good News: 80% of strokes are preventable.

February is Heart Health month

Know the symptoms. Remember BE FAST…

B – Balance (balance issues)

E – Eyes (vision issues or loss)

F – Face (face drooping, usually on one side)

A – Arm or leg (numbness)

S – Speech (difficulty talking, slurring words)

T – Terrible headache or time (headache usually stronger than normal, time to seek medical help)

PLUS…

Holly Beilin (BAY-LYNN) with Flock Safety

…will explain just what Flock Safety software does in coordination with ALPR cameras (or Automated License Plate Reading cameras), a new tool for law enforcement in fighting crime in our cities.

Winston-Salem city leaders announced that they are bringing 24 Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras to the city sometime in the Spring of 2023.

Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading cameras (or ALPR cameras) are now used by about 100 law enforcement agencies in North Carolina. This technology does much more than help police find stolen vehicles.

Flock Safety is a tech software operating company based in Atlanta

