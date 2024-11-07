SUN@5: NOV 10, 2024 Hope Pregnancy Care Center

“Empowering women to make positive choices in their pregnancy and their lives”

Priscilla Tutterow, Executive Director with Hope Pregnancy Care Center in King, shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission of Hope PCC as well as upcoming events open to the public.

Website: www.hopepcc.org

Office # 336-983-9990

Volunteer opportunities

Sort and organize baby items

Pack Christmas Treat Bags

Remodel project for Medical / Ultrasound room (paint etc.)

Wednesday morning prayer sessions (9:30am)

Upcoming events

Nov 13 Open House

Nov 23 Community Baby Shower

February 2025 – New 6-week Parenting classes (various topics)

