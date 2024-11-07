SUN@5: NOV 10, 2024 Hope Pregnancy Care Center
“Empowering women to make positive choices in their pregnancy and their lives”
Priscilla Tutterow, Executive Director with Hope Pregnancy Care Center in King, shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission of Hope PCC as well as upcoming events open to the public.
Website: www.hopepcc.org
Office # 336-983-9990
Volunteer opportunities
Sort and organize baby items
Pack Christmas Treat Bags
Remodel project for Medical / Ultrasound room (paint etc.)
Wednesday morning prayer sessions (9:30am)
Upcoming events
Nov 13 Open House
Nov 23 Community Baby Shower
February 2025 – New 6-week Parenting classes (various topics)
Hope Pregnancy Care Center is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (November 2024)
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 10, 2024)