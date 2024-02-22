Thursday News for February 22, 2024

26 days till Spring (March 19)

Good News: The 2024 Special Olympics Games in Wilkes County will happen. There was some ‘confusion’ in emails to parents from Wilkes county school officials on Wednesday, according to WXII 12. Details regarding the Special Olympics / Wilkes County Games (location, dates and times) will be announced soon. https://www.wxii12.com/article/wilkes-parents-concerns-miscommunication-special-olympics/46895481

Vacations vs the earlier start of school? Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students who may be absent during the first two weeks of the upcoming Fall school year – because of conflicts with the early calendar – will need to fill out a form from their schools to ensure that their missed days will be excused. The forms will be available to students beginning March 4 and must be returned by March 28.

Update: Most of the AT&T network is back up after sporadic outages overnight.

RECALL: Approximately 15 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters are being recalled due to fire a hazard. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission posting that the recalled AC adapters were sold both individually and with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers. They can be identified by their date codes, which range from April 2008 through December 2012.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, CDC director and former N.C. health secretary, will be the commencement speaker this May at Wake Forest University. The ceremony will take place on the lawn at Hearn Plaza on May 20. https://journalnow.com/news/local/whos-speaking-at-wake-forests-commencement-hint-she-was-on-tv-a-lot-during-the/article

Update: Early Bird Pricing ends next Thursday (Feb 29)

NCHE Thrive! Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (FEB 22)

Ardmore Baptist Church (Miller Street, WS) = 1:30 – 6pm

Capella Church of Christ (Flat Shoals Road, King) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Calvary Baptist Church (Scouting Building) Peace Haven, WS = 2:30 – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Piedmont Federal has dropped ‘Savings’ from its branding and signage.

A new logo, typeface and color scheme was revealed earlier in the week.

Piedmont Federal turns 121 years old in 2024. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/piedmont-federal-bank-removes-savings-from-name-in-brand-refresh/

The Chosen: Season 4 (Episodes 4-5-6) in theaters now thru FEB 28.

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Ways to watch the previous three Seasons of the Chosen for FREE on the NEWS BLOG.

Voter fact…

In North Carolina, a majority of voters are registered…’unaffiliated’.

BTW: During the primary election, unaffiliated voters must choose ‘a party’ ballot to vote during the current Primary election.

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru next Saturday, March 2. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. Curbside voting is available for voters who are NOT able to go inside. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A link to Early Voting Sites in your county on the News Blog.

BTW: Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Last Night: Duke over Miami (84-55) last night

Last Night: UNCG over Western Carolina (71-65)

Tonight (Feb 22): App State at Old Dominion

Calling all pet owners. Forsyth Humane Society is inviting area pet owners to submit adorable photos of their favorite furry friend – for a chance to be featured in the official Forsyth Humane Society 2025 Pet Calendar. The contest runs through the month of February. The top 13 winners will get their pet photo featured the 2025 calendar, a complimentary copy of the calendar plus a photo shoot. INFO: www.forsythhumane.org.

A quote from Corrie Ten Boom,

“Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?

Ephesians 6:18 NLT says…

‘Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion.

Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere’

In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness.

Romans 8:26 BSB

For we do not know how we ought to pray,

but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groans too deep for words.

Be anxious for nothing,

Philippians 4:6 BSB

but in everything, by prayer and petition,

with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

