RECALLS in the NEWS

Toyota is recalling about 280,000 vehicles because they may “creep forward” when in neutral. The recall includes certain Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus LX 600 vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2024. https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/22/business/toyota-recalls-280-000-vehicles-hnk-intl/index.html?

Honda and Acura recalling over 2 million vehicles (model years 2017-2020) due to a ‘fuel pump module’ that can ‘fail’. Visit these websites for additional info: www.recalls.acura.com, www.recalls.honda.com

*Also, check your vehicle’s VIN number for any open recalls. https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

https://hondanews.com/en-US/honda-corporate/releases/release-a463299e9046a088b84018a75800469c-statement-by-american-honda-regarding-fuel-pump-recall-2017-2020-acura-and-honda-models

RECALL: Approximately 15 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters are being recalled due to fire a hazard. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission posting that the recalled AC adapters were sold both individually and with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers. They can be identified by their date codes, which range from April 2008 through December 2012. https://myfox8.com/news/15-5-million-toshiba-laptop-adapters-recalled-for-fire-and-burn-hazards/