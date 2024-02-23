Friday News for February 23, 2024

The season of Lent. Lent is traditionally a time of fasting or sacrifice, a season to give something up, in order to bring you into a closer relationship with Christ.

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? (What) can anyone give in exchange for their soul?” -Matthew 16:24, 26 NIV

Winter Jam at the Greensboro Coliseum this Saturday

$15 dollars at the door.

4pm = Jam Nation entry

5pm = General admission

*Later Saturday night…

Crank-up CrossRoad radio for the ‘Winter Jam after party’ on WBFJ.

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Last night: App State over Old Dominion

Wake Forest hosting Duke at the Joel this Saturday afternoon (2pm)

South Carolina voters will head to the polls on Saturday for the state’s Republican primary election.

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru next Saturday, March 2. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. Curbside voting is available for voters who are NOT able to go inside. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID.

A link to Early Voting Sites in your county on the News Blog.

* Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Voter fact: In North Carolina, a majority of voters are registered…’unaffiliated’.

BTW: During the primary election, unaffiliated voters must choose ‘a party’ ballot to vote during the current Primary election.

Ordinary Angels (inspired by a true story) in theaters this weekend.

The movie tells the miraculous story of how one ordinary woman at the right place at the right time stepped up to lead a community in the miraculous pursuit of saving a young girl’s life. Check out the CBN interview with the actors, producers and director of the film on the News Blog.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/ordinary-angels-star-hilary-swank-joins-cast-and-crew-talk-faith-community

The Chosen: Season 4

Episodes 4-5-6 in theaters now thru FEB 28.

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Ways to watch the previous three Seasons of the Chosen for FREE on the NEWS BLOG.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

Millions of visitors flock to America’s national parks each year.

The Great Smoky Mountains is the nation’s #1 most visited park in the country, followed by the Grand Canyon (#2).

The ‘Bojangler’ fish sandwich is back for a limited time at Bojangles!

*Can you say Fish Fridays through the season of Lent! https://www.bojangles.com/

Since the ‘Super Bowl’ went into OT, Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings this Monday afternoon (Feb 26) from 2-5 p.m.

You get 6 free boneless or traditional wings (dine-in and in-person takeout only).

The “Odie” lunar lander became the first US-made spacecraft to touch down on the moon in 50 years. NASA’s current plan is to send a ‘manned’ craft to the moon late 2026.

Two years on Saturday. Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago (February 24) in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that started back in 2014. The invasion became the largest attack on a European country since World War II. CNN

Federal authorities are investigating a ‘suspicious package containing a white powder’ that was mailed to the home church of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Cypress Baptist Church is located in Benton, Louisiana. -CBN News

Praying for Peace in the Middle East. Hostage negotiations are set to resume, but Israel has taken a firm stance, demanding the release of hostages by Hamas before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan or else…

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/israels-ultimatum-ahead-ramadan-free-hostages-or-face-tougher-idf-action

RECALLS in the NEWS

RECALL: Toyota is recalling about 280,000 vehicles because they may “creep forward” when in neutral. The recall includes certain Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus LX 600 vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2024.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/22/business/toyota-recalls-280-000-vehicles-hnk-intl/index.html?

Recall: Honda and Acura recalling over 2 million vehicles (model years 2017-2020) due to a ‘fuel pump module’ that can ‘fail’. www.recalls.acura.com, www.recalls.honda.com

RECALL: Approximately 15 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters are being recalled due to fire a hazard. They can be identified by their date codes, which range from April 2008 through December 2012. https://myfox8.com/news/15-5-million-toshiba-laptop-adapters-recalled

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm

Details and application links on the News Blog (look for Forsyth Volunteers)