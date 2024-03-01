Talk to a lawyer, for FREE this Friday
In the Triad, call 336-355-6262 between 10am- 7pm (March 1).
Lawyers across the state are volunteering their time and talents providing free legal information (by phone). *4ALL Statewide Day of Service is sponsored by the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation.
Asheville/Western NC – 828.418.6969
Charlotte Area – 704.630.7300
Greensboro/Triad – 336.355.6262
Greenville Area – 252.969.0606
Raleigh/Triangle Area – 919.891.9779
Wilmington/Coastal NC – 910.218.2040