Talk to a lawyer, for FREE this Friday

wbfj-verne
March 1, 2024

Talk to a lawyer, for FREE…
In the Triad, call 336-355-6262 between 10am- 7pm (March 1).
Lawyers across the state are volunteering their time and talents providing free legal information (by phone). *4ALL Statewide Day of Service is sponsored by the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation.
Asheville/Western NC – 828.418.6969

Charlotte Area – 704.630.7300

Greensboro/Triad – 336.355.6262

Greenville Area – 252.969.0606

Raleigh/Triangle Area – 919.891.9779

Wilmington/Coastal NC – 910.218.2040

