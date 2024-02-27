Tuesday News for February 27, 2024

Final days of February. Leap Day on Thursday! Spring begins March 19

Expect a warmer and wetter spring into summer, according to NOAA weather forecasters. https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/long_range/seasonal.php?lead=1

Tree pollen levels (specifically Elm, Cedar and Juniper) will remain in the HIGH level through Wednesday. According to Pollen.com, pollen levels across the Triad have been steadily increasing over the past 30 days.

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru THIS Saturday, March 2. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID. A link to Early Voting Sites in your county on the News Blog. * Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

FREE Prom Dress Pop-Up locations… Mantle Realty has collected over 500 prop dresses (along with shoes and jewelry) over the past year to be given away, for FREE! Two separate Prom pop up locations planned.

*A Kernersville pop-up prom dress shop will take place this Saturday (March 2)

from 9am – 1pm at Fire Station #42, on Highway 66.

*Another pop-up prom dress shop will take place next Saturday (March 9) at Midway Church (old Hwy 52 in Midway) from 9am – 1pm.

Anyone can shop for free dresses, shoes and jewelry at either event.

Mantle Realty Located in the Welcome community has offered their Prom Project for the past five years. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/davidson-county-realty-company-collects-500-prom-dresses-to-give-away/article

We ARE family…

From 1892 to 1954 Ellis Island – a tiny island in New York Harbor – served as America’s largest immigration station. In 1975 – Ellis Island re-opened as a museum and resource center for family history. Note: At least 40% of all US citizens can trace at least part of their ancestry to (or through) Ellis Island. So we are indeed family…

www.history.com/news/operation-wetback-eisenhower-1954-deportation

Sticker shock at the grocery store? Inflation may be cooling, but we are spending ‘more of our income on groceries than at any point over the past 30 years’, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food prices remain much higher than before the pandemic. Fresh vegetables remain HIGH. CNN

Netflix wants its customers to stop paying through Apple? Netflix stopped accepting Apple payments for new customers in 2018, but Netflix’s policy change means existing customers – who had been grandfathered into paying through Apple – will now have to pay another way.https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/26/business/netflix-stops-payments-through-apple/index.html

Bringing healthcare to the people. Access to health care can be a challenge for America’s most ‘vulnerable populations’, but Radiology company RadNet is hoping its new pilot program with Walmart will help bring yearly mammogram screenings to more people. www.cnn.com/videos/business/2024/02/22/walmart-mammogram-healthcare-cprog-af-orig.cnn

Government shutdown looming. With less than four days to go until a key deadline to extend federal funding, Congress has initiated the formal process of preparing for a partial government shutdown. A bipartisan spending deal may soon be on the table, but high-level disagreements remain over aid to Ukraine and border security. CNN

Update this morning: An eight-day old baby at the center of an Amber Alert last night has been found safe.

At the Box Office: ‘Ordinary Angels’ landing at #3 after its opening weekend.

Check out the CBN interview with the actors and director of the film on the News Blog.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/ordinary-angels-star-hilary-swank-joins-cast-and-crew-talk-faith-community

The Chosen: Season 4

Episodes 4-5-6 in theaters now thru this Wednesday (FEB 28).

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29.

TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Last night: UNC over Miami (75 – 71) in Chapel Hill

TONIGHT: Wake Forest at Notre Dame / NC State at Florida State

Update: Early Bird Pricing ends this Thursday (Feb 29)

NCHE Thrive! Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Calling all pet owners. Submit adorable photos of your favorite furry friend – for a chance to be featured in the official Forsyth Humane Society 2025 Pet Calendar. The contest runs thru this Thursday (Feb 29). The top 13 winners will get their pet photo featured the 2025 calendar, a complimentary copy of the calendar plus a photo shoot. INFO: www.forsythhumane.org.

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm

Details and application links on the News Blog (look for Forsyth Volunteers)