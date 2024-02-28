Wednesday News for February 28, 2024

Leap Day is this Thursday (final day of February). Spring begins March 19

Wind Advisory for the Northern mountains and Foothills (Surry + Wilkes)

Afternoon showers (maybe a thunderstorm). Breezy…Highs in the upper 60s

Tree pollen levels (specifically Elm, Cedar and Juniper) will remain in the HIGH level again today. According to Pollen.com, pollen levels across the Triad have been steadily increasing over the past 30 days.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Feb 28)…

West Forsyth High School on Lewisville Clemmons Road = now till 2pm

Premier Imaging in High Point = 11am – 3pm

Springfield Friends Meeting in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

A GoFundMe site has been set up in remembrance of Harrison Vaughan, the 25-year-old head varsity baseball coach at Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem who passed away last week after complications from the flu. Please continue to pray for the Vaughan and Cook families (including Harrison’s wife Haley Cook Vaughan)

Visit the GoFundMe link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nathan-harrison-vaughan-memorial-fund

RECALL: Close to 400,000 Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks (model years 2022 and 2023) have been recalled because bolts in the axles could loosen and fall off. Toyota: Letters will be sent out to owners of the affected vehicles by late April. CNN

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump winning their parties’ primaries in Michigan on Tuesday as they continue marching toward a likely rematch in November.

President Biden and Donald Trump are both set to visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday (not together). 😊

At least five uncontrolled wildfires are threatening several north Texas Panhandle towns and forcing residents to evacuate. The Smokehouse Creek Fire, which ignited Monday afternoon, has scorched more than 370,000 acres of land, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

New study finds alarming risks of daily marijuana use. The link between heart disease and marijuana use should be a “call to action,” some health experts say.

Walt Disney World is raising ticket prices.

Some Disney parks are already rolling out a new round of price hikes.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/walt-disney-world-2025-higher-ticket-prices/index.htm

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru THIS Saturday, March 2. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID.

* Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog!

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Last night: Wake Forest stumbles on the road in loss to Notre Dame 70-65

TONIGHT: Duke hosting Louisville (7pm)

FREE Prom Dress Pop-Up locations…

Mantle Realty has collected over 500 prop dresses (along with shoes and jewelry) over the past year to be given away, for FREE! Two separate Prom pop up locations planned.

*A Kernersville pop-up prom dress shop will take place this Saturday (March 2)

from 9am – 1pm at Fire Station #42, on Highway 66.

*Another pop-up prom dress shop will take place next Saturday (March 9) at Midway Church (old Hwy 52 in Midway) from 9am – 1pm.

Anyone can shop for free dresses, shoes and jewelry at either event.

Mantle Realty Located in the Welcome community has offered their Prom Project for the past five years. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/davidson-county-realty-company-collects-500-prom-dresses-to-give-away/article

Update: Early Bird Pricing ends this Thursday (Feb 29)

NCHE Thrive! Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Calling all pet owners. Submit adorable photos of your favorite furry friend – for a chance to be featured in the official Forsyth Humane Society 2025 Pet Calendar. The contest runs thru this Thursday (Feb 29). The top 13 winners will get their pet photo featured the 2025 calendar, a complimentary copy of the calendar plus a photo shoot. INFO: www.forsythhumane.org.

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm

Details and application links on the News Blog (look for Forsyth Volunteers)