Thursday News: Jan 05, 2023

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem (Thursday maybe into Friday). The southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway will be closed to through traffic between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue (9am – 4pm) for water main repairs. Detours will be in place. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1129

What to buy in January (and save money)

Look for those ‘deep discounts’ on seasonal and post-holiday items.

From wrapping paper to winter clothing, now is the time to seek out some great deals (only if you need the items and want to save money in the process).

Check out the details from Team Clark Howard on the News Blog.

If you had a flight canceled or significantly delayed by Southwest between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2, you can ‘request a full refund’ by going onto their website.

There, you’ll type in your reservation number and your name and click “submit.”

NOTE: You may also get reimbursement for meals, hotel stays and rental cars.

Just make sure you include all of your receipts in that email.

More than 15,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled over the holidays.

With an uptick in flu and Covid cases since Christmas…

Health officials are stressing to ‘please stay home if you are ‘sick’.

*Continue ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. *Remember those Covid masks, use them in public places!

More info on Flu, Covid and RSV symptoms on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

*Vaccines protect against severe cases of Covid-19 and Flu.

Focus for the New Year: Forming good habits…

You’ve probably heard that it takes 21 days to make something a habit – a notion that some say came from a self-help book published decades ago.

But the reality is likely much longer.

*According to one study, it actually takes 66 days (a little over 2 months) on average to make something a ‘habit’. Source: European Journal of Social Psychology

What about those New Year’s Resolutions…?

About 4 in 10 Americans will make New Year’s resolutions.

Unfortunately, only 1 in 10 will realistically achieve the results they’d hoped for.

Friday is National ‘Take Down Your Christmas Tree’ day?

*Study: Most people take down their trees between January 1st and January 12.

About 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the US annually.

What to do with your REAL tree after Christmas?

Consider donating your (real) Christmas tree to Grandfather Mountain!

Staff will use your old REAL tree as enrichments for the wildlife that inhabit Grandfather mountain. Think of it as a special treat that helps keep the animals active and intellectually stimulated.

For example: Each animal reacts differently to receiving the trees.

The black bears enjoy the fragrance and unique aroma, while the river otters crawl inside and make beds with the branches. The elk tend to treat the trees like a holiday meal.

All you have to do is 'drop off' your old REAL Christmas tree at the park's entrance gate on Highway 221 in Linville.

Friday is ‘Three Kings Day’

The 12th day after Christmas is also called the ‘Feast of Epiphany’.

Epiphany (from the Greek word e-piph-a-NE-ia) meaning “appearance” or “manifestation” – referring to birth of Jesus Christ that was foretold in the Old Testament.

The Magi (or Kings) followed the star to visit ‘baby Jesus’ in Bethlehem…

What does the Bible reveal about these wise men? Likely ‘wise men from the east’ (Persia) bringing 3 gifts to ‘king’ Jesus, likely a toddler. Learn more from Matthew 2.

