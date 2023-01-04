S@5: January 08, 2023

Coming up this week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ…

Segment 1…

A focus on the power of PRAYER for the New Year!

‘Building a Life of Prayer’ is a ‘new’ daily (M-F) ‘podcast’ created by Pastor David Beaty with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons. Each episode is a short, 5-minute teaching on prayer.

Pastor Beaty shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the purpose of the podcast, “To help us grow in our comfort and confidence in prayer. And to enjoy prayer more, whether praying alone or praying with others.” It is available on all of your favorite podcasting platforms (including Apple Podcasts, Spotify). https://buildingalifeofprayer.buzzsprout.com/

Segment 2…

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month Learn how to recognize and report suspected Human Trafficking with Brandi Bynum, Department of Homeland Security, Program Manager for the ‘Blue Campaign’. ACTION: This Wednesday, January 11 is #WearBlueDay to bring awareness to Human Trafficking! To learn more about the Blue Campaign, visit: dhs.gov/blue-campaign Hotline # 1 888 373 7888

Segment 3…

Verne and Wally have some ‘West Coast’ fun with singer/songwriter Phil Wickham during a round of ‘Rapid Fire Questions’! Phil also shares his personal testimony… www.philwickham.com