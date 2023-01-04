WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Reaching our Grandkids with the Gospel

Reaching our Grandkids with the Gospel

wbfj-verne
January 4, 2023

‘The Legacy Imperative’
Dr Robert Petterson (writer, speaker and former pastor) shares with Verne and Wally about a new ministry equipping grandparents to reach the next generation – their grandkids – with the Gospel.

Listen now…

Mission: The Legacy Imperative equips grandparents and other followers of Christ with the tools to pass our biblical faith on to the next generation (their grandkids) who are ‘leaving the Christian faith’ in record numbers.

Resources at https://legacyimperative.org/

Did you know?
At least 150 million millennials and Gen-Z’s have NO interest in -or -knowledge of the Christian faith, making them one of the largest unreached people groups in the world.
More than 15 million self-identify as atheist or non-religious.
Their suicide rate has tripled over the last decade.
24.7 million U.S. kids go to bed in a home without a biological father.
These young people will determine the course of history for our nation and world for the next 50 years.

During the interview, Dr Petterson will address these questions…
Who are these Millennials and Gen-Zers?
Did you know that most grandkids LOVE their grandparents?
Cheerleader VS Coach: Know YOUR role in you grandkids lives.
‘Don’t ‘retire, learn to re-fire’?

Best of Sunday at 5 on WBFJ re-airing on January 01, 2023
*Originally heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 24, 2022)

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word: Jan 4th

wdecker_wbfj
January 4, 2023

Wednesday News: Jan 04, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 4, 2023

Community Happenings

wbfj-kurt
January 3, 2023

What’s your ‘word’ for the New Year?

wbfj-verne
January 3, 2023

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month

wbfj-verne
January 3, 2023

Tuesday News: Jan 03, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 3, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.