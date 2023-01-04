Wednesday Word: Jan 4th

Greetings and Happy New Year everyone! I hope your year is off to a good start! As I’ve sometimes mentioned in the past, it’s usually around the holidays that I begin praying about a word or words to guide me in the new year (In fact, Your Family Friendly morning show was just asking you about this yesterday). I’ve also learned to be very attentive, because God has given it to me in a number of different ways over the years. A couple of weeks ago, “the man upstairs” emailed a devotional that I found very powerful and I’d like to share it with you. The devotional was from Pastor David Cooper and was titled “All Things New”:

“What new things do you need in your life this New Year? God will empower you to experience and to accomplish new things. When John the Apostle saw the vision of a new heaven and a new earth coming at the end of the age, he also saw the throne of God in heaven: “He (God) who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’” (Revelation 21:5) If God has the power to make a new heaven and a new earth, He can make a new version of you! “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he or she is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!” 2 Corinthians 5:17 Let go of the old and embrace the new things that you desire. Ask the God who makes all things new to give you a new start, a new vision and a new commitment. Get ready for a great year as God makes all things new for you.

So, can you guess my words for 2023? Yep…All Things New, the title of the devotional. Now don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that your Afternoon Announcer here at WBFJ is just now coming around to asking Jesus to be my Lord and Savior. What I AM saying is that I wasn’t too happy about the behavior I exhibited during the last several months of last year. How easy it is sometimes for the enemy to get a foothold with you and me when he sees an opening, and suddenly we’re walking and talking in the old and forgetting about the new man God has created in us!

This year I pray for God to continue to create in me a new heart and to refine the new man. I also pray to be more aware when the enemy is looking for an opening and to say, as Jesus did, to “Get away from me Satan!” So, what’s your word(s) for 2023?

Grace and Peace,

Dennis