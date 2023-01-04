Wednesday News: Jan 04, 2023

Above normal temperatures through Thursday…

New this morning: The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is still under investigation. WXII reporting that the fire, which reported just before midnight, was fortunately limited to an egg storage building – deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Continue to pray. “Slight improvement” Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffered ‘cardiac arrest’ during Monday night’s Bills / Bengals game. www.cnn.com/us/live-news/damar-hamlin

New year = New career? Staffing experts believe the job outlook is strong for 2023. Hiring trends show a lot of promise with tech and biotech companies having the greatest demand for jobs. Also, several warehouse and manufacturing jobs have raised wages to attract more applicants.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/experts-say-north-carolina-job-outlook-looks-strong-for-new-year/

Goals vs Resolutions

Many popular new year resolutions are actually goals, not resolutions.

If there is a specific achievement, it’s a goal (such as “lose 25 lbs” or “run a marathon”). Permanent changes to your life are resolutions (since you keep doing them every day and not just until a specific achievement is reached). Be realistic: Goals can bring happiness but can easily cause discouragement if you don’t hit your goal on time.

https://lifehacker.com/5872262/differentiate-between-goals-and-resolutions-to-aid-in-personal-achievement

That ‘free’ Starbucks latte is about to cost more in 2023?

Rewards program changes will mean spending more to earn popular freebies.

Reminder: Everyone entering Winston-Salem City Hall (and the nearby Stuart Municipal Building) will have to pass through a metal detector – AND hand bags, brief cases and other containers will be examined for ‘prohibited items’.

The changes affect both visitors and employees.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/starting-january-3-visitors-to-winston-salems-city-hall-will-have-to-pass-through-metal

What about those New Year’s leftovers?

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation.

That means Sunday leftovers should be eaten TODAY! Reminder: Two hours is the limit that refrigerated items should be left out on the table at room temperature!

*When in doubt, throw it out!!!!!!!

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

Health officials: Please stay home if you are ‘sick’.

Continue ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. *Remember those Covid masks, use them!

*Vaccines protect against severe cases of Covid-19 and Flu.

Local shot sites: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/

Get vaccinated. https://www.vaccines.gov/

More info on Flu, Covid and RSV on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm