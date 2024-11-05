Tuesday November 5th News

Polling places are Open and will be until 7:30pm tonight. And as long as you are in line at your assigned polling place by 7:30 pm, you will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times. Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search. These links are available within this story on our news blog at WBFJ.FM. (You can also get Real-Time Updates by using this link: https://www.wxii12.com/article/election-day-live-updates-north-carolina-trump-harris/62803372) https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center and Atrium Health Levine Cancer are holding a Free Lung Cancer Awareness Fair, Wednesday, November 6th from 8 to 11am at Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza (1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Winston-Salem). The Free Event is open to All Adults, regardless of insurance coverage, income level or immigration status.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/locations/facilities/downtown-health-plaza

Winston-Salem is prepping to welcome racing fans from near and far. For the first time in 54 years, the return of the NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium is just three months away. Work is underway to get the stadium ready for racers. They’re upgrading barriers. It’s a priority on the city’s list to be ready for the practice/qualifying day on February 1st, and the Big Day with the Cup Series taking place on February 2nd! https://myfox8.com/sports/nascar-motorsports/winston-salem-prepares-to-welcome-thousands-of-fans-for-nascar-busch-light-clash-at-the-coliseum/

HanesBrands is closing their High Point distribution center, cutting 75 jobs. Operation of the center will cease on January 31st, 2025.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/employment/hanesbrands-closing-high-point-distribution-center-cutting-75-jobs/article_2c0c8316-9ae3-11ef-aada-6377c185e413.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week is November 18th-25th

Volunteers are still needed. Registration is now open at ‘Shoebox Processing Centers’ in Charlotte and Boone. Processing in Charlotte begins November 23rd,

in Boone it begins November 27th. Learn more about Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

Holiday shopping is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about what gifts to give your friends and loved ones. If you’re looking for some holiday gift inspiration, you can start here—Deep Discounts in November—according to Clark Howard—Look for deals on Flat screens, Small Appliances, Winter Sports Gear, Bedding, throws, towels and air mattresses. Good News for Black Friday Lovers, deals will continue as we get closer to November 29th. And what about WEDDING Dresses? Yep, October is traditionally the last big month for nuptials. So that puts November firmly into the off-season for wedding dresses.

https://clark.com/save-money/november-deals/?

Six additional miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopened near Asheville on Friday (Nov 1), a month after Tropical Storm Helene caused severe damage in Western NC. The section between Milepost 405 and Milepost 411 is now open, according to a National Park Service news release. Campgrounds, picnic areas and other visitor services in this section remain CLOSED for the 2024 season. If you plan to visit the parkway or hike area trails, read the most recent information at www.nps.gov/blri

Almost 20,000 Forsyth County voters surged to the polls on the last two days of early voting, with registered Democrats polling hard last Friday and unaffiliated voters polling heavily on both Friday and Saturday. Almost 64% of registered Republicans cast their ballots during early voting, compared to 58% of Democrats and 49% of unaffiliated voters over the 17 days of early voting.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/elections/forsyth-county-turnout-for-2024-reaches-56-percent-security-issues-plan-election-harassment/article_e0c0f602-979b-11ef-ad76-dbf74f2165ec.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Cloudy (scattered showers) … High 71

Tonight: Cloudy (scattered showers) … Low 62

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy … High 76