Tuesday News August 4, 2026

Reminder: If your windshield wipers are on your headlights must be on. It’s state law (and other drivers can see you better!)

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Fall begins Sept 22. Pumpkin Spice rolls out officially this month!

The US Coast Guard is celebrating its 236th birthday today. Honoring those who have protected the nation’s waterways and saved lives at sea. Gov. Josh Stein has proclaimed today (August 4) as the United States Coast Guard Birthday in North Carolina. The proclamation recognizes the service’s presence at Base Elizabeth City and other locations along the North Carolina coast. https://wcti12.com/news/local/coast-guard-celebrates-236-years-of-service-with-strong-eastern-north-carolina-ties

(Open House) The Goodwill career hub inside the YMCA REACH Center at Winston Lake happening TODAY until 2pm.

Learn more about various Goodwill programs. Enjoy light snacks and giveaways.

*YMCA REACH Center at Winston Lake is located at 901 Waterworks Road in Winston-Salem. https://volunteer.handsonnwnc.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=174359

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, August 4…

Crossnore Communities for Children, Reynolda Road (WS) = 10am – 2pm

Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury = 10am – 2pm

Ozzie’s Ice Cream Shop on Old Battleground Road (GBORO) = Noon – 4pm

Centenary UMC, W 5th Street in Winston-Salem = 12:30pm – 5pm

Capella Church of Christ in King = 2pm – 6:30pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tonight is ‘National Night Out’. Events are planned across the Triad.

Winston-Salem = Emmanuel Baptist Church (6-8pm)

Thomasville = 250 West Main Street

Archdale = Bonnie Place

Asheboro = Zoo City Sportsplex this evening (6-9pm) (Rain or shine)

https://citizen-access-card.my.canva.site/national-night-out/

Get your ‘collector’s copy’ of ‘Red’s Great Adventure’ kids book at Tuesday’s community event ($10 with proceeds supporting the RCSO K9 Unit). BTW: K9 Red is set to retire on August 13th.

*National Night Out, building the bonds between residents and law enforcement through family-friendly gatherings and engagement.

Surry County and the City of Mt Airy remain under a State of Emergency.

Clean up continues. Praying for businesses and facilities that flooded over the weekend.

Mt Airy: City Departments continue to work diligently and make repairs after the major flooding event. All essential services will operate without any interruption.

Riverside Park will remain closed along with most of the Granite City Greenway.

We encourage you to use Westwood Park and the Granite City Greenway from Veterans Park to Big Lots. Call 336-786-3501 with any storm related questions or needs. https://www.mountairy.org/

Ground breaking for the new Emergency Training Center at Davidson-Davie Community College brought lots of excitement to the Davidson Campus on Monday. This state-of-the-art facility will greatly enhance training capabilities for area emergency responders and future students. https://www.facebook.com/DavidsonDavieCC

A mobile app to speed up your coffee run!

Kiser Country Mercantile and Coffee Shop in Welcome now has a new Smartphone app so you can order and pay for coffee, chai and other specialty drinks – before arriving at the store. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/kiser-country-mercantile-launches-app-to-speed-up-coffee-runs-for-busy-customers/article

As heard on your Family Friendly Morning Show…

Fall is just around the corner.

Less than two months until the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem!

Thanks to Steve Rogers (director of special foods) and Davis Hill (assistant coordinator) with the Carolina Classic Fair stopping by and talking ‘Fair Food Contests’ with a focus on our ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’. https://wbfj.fm/wbfj-heavenly-cake-contest/

There are two divisions: Adult division + Youth division (age 7-17)

*Sign up today. Deadline is September 1 at www.wbfj.org

The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3-12, 2025 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme: “Red White and Moo” https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

The ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ judging on Friday night, October 9, 2026

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, it’s time to consider those required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12.

Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details on the News Blog. BTW: The CDC has confirmed 2,371 measles infections this year, outpacing all of 2025. It’s the highest number of cases seen since 1991.

Regal Summer Movie Express.

Final week to enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations this Tuesday and Wednesday morning. www.regmovies.com/promotions

Swinging past the competition!

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” brought in $360 million domestically, giving the latest Marvel film ‘the best-ever debut in movie history’. https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/article/weekend-box-office-spider-man-brand-new-day-climbs-to-spectacular-355-million-debut/

Rounding out the Top 5: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Toy Story 5, Minions + Monsters and Moana. “Young Washington” pushed to #10 after 5 weeks in theaters.

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Our WBFJ verse for Tuesday is Hebrews 11:6 (The Message)

It’s impossible to please God apart from faith. And why?

Because anyone who wants to approach God must believe both that He exists and that He cares enough to respond to those who seek Him.

*Faith is the absolute requirement for approaching and pleasing God.

Are you seeking Him today?