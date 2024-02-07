Wednesday News for February 07, 2024

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Wednesday (FEB 7)

Jamestown Presbyterian Church (Guilford College Road) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Thursday (FEB 8)

Atkins High School (Old Greensboro Rd, Winston Salem) = 10 – 2:30pm

Highland Presbyterian Church (Cloverdale Ave, WS) = noon – 4pm

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist – Piedmont Plaza (W. 1st Street, WS) = 9:30 – 3pm

Tom A. Finch YMCA (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

King Moravian Church (West Dalton Street) = 1pm – 6pm

Friday (FEB 09)

North Davidson Library (Critcher Drive, Welcome) = 9am – 1pm

Westfield Baptist Church in Trinity = 2pm – 6:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Good News?? North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has rejected the proposed 42% average insurance rate increase for homeowners!

A hearing on the issue with the North Carolina Rate Bureau is set for October 7.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/raleigh/proposed-42-average-rate-insurance-increase-rejected-by-north-carolina-insurance-commissioner/

Update: The Forsyth county suspect in that Lexington triple shooting and kidnapping in Welcome over the weekend now faces a murder charge after one of three victims passes. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/lexington-crime-spree-shooting-victims-and-suspect-update/

Israel: Grim news earlier today for the families of 31 Hamas-held hostages. They were notified that their loved ones are no longer alive, and a new report indicates another 20 captives are feared dead. Negotiations for the hostages continue… www2.cbn.com/news/israel/israel-confirms-31-hostages-have-died-idf-uncovers-ties-between-hamas-leader-and-iran

Scam alert: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s has received an influx of calls reporting scams – centered around taxes, COVID funds, summons to appear, and failure to appear for loan defaults. These scams are currently circulating through the mail, email, and phone calls. AND they all are requesting money from you. Never provide money or payment to individuals over the phone! This is a scam.

Immediately notify your local law enforcement agency to report suspicious.

Note: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at 336-727-2112;

anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477

College Hoops (men’s basketball last night)

Wake Forest over Georgia Tech

Upset in Chapel Hill?

Clemson beating #3 North Carolina last night (80 – 76)

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2024/02/07/clemson-upsets-no-3-north-carolina-chapel-hill/

Tonight (Wed)…

NC State hosting PITT

Duke hosting Notre Dame

What are the chances of any snow for the piedmont Triad?

Well, weather forecasters are calling for a big cool down for the end of February, but will there be any moisture? It’s a wait and see situation.

March forecast = a 50/50 chance of snow. So we MAY get a chance of snow.

*That Groundhog is calling for an early Spring!!! 😊

https://myfox8.com/weather/blog/february-outlook-is-there-hope-for-snow-lovers-in-north-carolinas-piedmont-triad/

Big sports news: Three of the biggest sports broadcasters – ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros / Discovery -are teaming up to create a super-streaming platform. The new service, set to launch this Fall, will offer consumers access to a host of sporting events, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and FIFA World Cup games. It will also feature NASCAR races and PGA TOUR Golf tournaments. https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/06/media/espn-fox-warner-bros-discovery-team-up-sports-streamer/index.html?

teaming up to launch sports super-streamer

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich!

*Learn more on the News Blog! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Registration now open for NCHE Thrive!

Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages!

Very affordable pricing! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

Free tax-preparation sites are now open throughout Davidson County.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (or VITA) provides assistance for low- to mid-income families, the elderly and underserved with free help preparing and filing their federal and state income tax returns.

Locations: Lexington, Thomasville, Denton + Davie-Davidson Community College.

The appointment link for Denton, Lexington, and Thomasville is tinyurl.com/DavCoFREEtaxes.

The college site link is https://ddccvitasite.as.me/

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/sites-open-for-free-tax-preparation-for-low-income-residents/article