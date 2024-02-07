Wednesday Word

Big screens are a BIG deal, but don’t lose your focus.

As you probably know, there’s a ‘super’ football game coming up this Sunday evening (February 11).

Personally, I will be focusing on mostly two things = food and fellowship!

But I digress. To catch the ‘big’ game, you need a screen…as in ’BIG’ screen.

Some will use this ‘big’ game excuse to upgrade their big screen TV.

Sounds logical, right.

Experts including consumer advocate Clark Howard are touting deep discounts on big screen TVs before the big game!

https://clark.com/save-money/february-deals/

Picking the correct screen size involves a little math – TV size (measured diagonally) and the distance from the screen.

That 70” TV that is on a killer deal is likely too big for your living room (or at least the average living room).

It’s all about focus.

If a screen is too big – and you sit too close – you’re going to likely suffer some eye strain. Plus, you will not be able to see the whole picture. Therefore, it’s important to get a TV that’s the right size for your space.

It’s all about perspective – being focused on what’s in front of us.

https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/how-to-choose-the-right-tv-screen-size

Rodney Francis, founder of The Gospel Faith Messenger Ministry in New Zealand, helps us understand our Christian focus…

“We must encourage one another to “keep focused”! Yes, to keep reminding ourselves (and others) that this Christian journey is not a 100 yard dash (or a Super football game). But a lifelong commitment to Jesus that has amazing eternal results. That demands vision, conviction, commitment and a need to keep focused. For a Christian to remain focused on God’s purpose we must “keep the main thing the main thing.” That is JESUS!

He is our point of focus because He is our reason for being a Christian in the first place. Our life was given to Him personally, with a commitment to follow Him daily. When “other things and people” come between us and Jesus, our vision becomes marred. We start to lose focus. It is then that the disappointments and discouragements “eat away” at us and we start to withdraw.

If we are going to fulfil our Christian destiny, then we must remain focused on Jesus!”

https://www.gospel.org.nz/index.php/articles/barnabas-bulletins/151-0013-keeping-focused#

‘We must run the race that lies ahead of us and never give up.

We must fix our eyes (or focus) on Jesus, the source and goal of our faith.’

Hebrews 12:1-2

VERNE