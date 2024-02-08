Making Jesus Music with Logan Cain

The WBFJ Morning Show (Verne and Wally) caught up with Logan Cain – one third of the brother-sister-sister trio group CAIN – somewhere on the Winter Jam Tour – to talk outfit colors, the last of ‘back flips’ and how is it REALLY travelling with sisters!

Logan gets real with his testimony and has embraced the words ‘faithful’ and ‘traditional’ for 2024! Logan answers some fun rapid fire questions about the day of love!

Cain is a CCM singing trio composed of siblings Taylor, Madison, and Logan Cain. www.caintheband.com/

CAIN part of Winter Jam 2024 along with Crowder, Katie Nichole, hosed by Newsong coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 24, 2024. $15 dollars at the door.

jamtour.com/greensboro-nc/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Feb 04, 2024)