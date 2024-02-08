Thursday News for February 08, 2024

Adding some ‘harmony’ to the WBFJ Morning Show. Thanks to our ‘Singing Valentines’ Gerry, Tom, Nate and Joe with Triad Harmony Express, a local singing barbershop quartet chapter, for stopping by the Morning Show. Order your in-person or virtual ‘Singing Valentine’ now – for February 14. All money goes to charity. Details online at https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/

Election 2024. Early voting beings next Thursday (FEB 15). Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID? Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info here… www.ncsbe.gov/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives HAPPENING THIS WEEK…

Thursday (FEB 8)

Atkins High School (Old Greensboro Rd, Winston Salem) = 10 – 2:30pm

Highland Presbyterian Church (Cloverdale Ave, WS) = noon – 4pm

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist – Piedmont Plaza (W. 1st Street, WS) = 9:30 – 3pm

Tom A. Finch YMCA (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

King Moravian Church (West Dalton Street) = 1pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

HanesBrands is eliminating 159 jobs at its (Annapolis) Distribution Center in Winston-Salem by April 5. All part of a restructuring plan including a series of workforce reductions. Praying for those in job transition…

https://bnnbreaking.com/finance-nav/business/hanesbrands-cuts-159-jobs-amid-restructuring-and-pressure-from-investor

Sad update: No survivors… Rescue crews had been searching for personnel in a remote, snow-covered area of Southern California after a military helicopter with five Marines onboard did not arrive back to a San Diego base as scheduled after a training mission. The Marines’ names have not been released, pending family notification.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/helicopter-crash-5-marines-dead/

Three dollars for a single hash brown? Some McDonald’s customers are not ‘lovin’ the higher prices at the Golden Arches. What happened to that Dollar Menu?

McDonald’s CEO – addressing the “affordability” problem – indicating that the chain would cut prices on some menu items. NOTE: Grocery prices are still high, but they rose just 1.3% overall in 2023, while dining out surged 5.2%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report. https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/06/business/mcdonalds-prices/index.html

Where’s the birthday meal? West Virginia resident and WWII vet Zan White has been having breakfast at his local McDonald’s – almost every day – for 36 years.

Guess where Mr Zan, who just turned 100, went for his (100th birthday)?

Yep, the Golden Arches. I wonder if he got a ‘Happy Meal’?? 😊 https://www.businessinsider.com/mcdonalds-100-year-old-breakfast-every-day-36-years-2024-2?

College Hoops (men’s basketball last night)

NC State falling to PITT last night (67-64)

Duke over Notre Dame (71-53)

Coming up…

Tonight (Feb 08) UNC-G at home (hosting Samford). Tip off at 7pm…

Wake Forest hosting NC State on Saturday (4pm)

Duke hosting Boston College on Saturday (2pm tip off)

Tarheels on the road at Miami on Saturday (Syracuse on Tuesday)

Wake Forest traveling to Durham to play Duke on Monday evening (7pm)

An online private school will have a physical presence in Clemmons this Fall.

Westwood Village Learning Center will offer education for grades K-12.

All school supplies will be provided, including chrome books. Parents will have a choice of in-house, hybrid or online classes. An open house is planned for this Saturday (Feb 10) at 3pm to meet with staff. Westwood Village Learning Center is located at 130 Westwood Village Drive in Clemmons.

Questions? Call 336-749-1476 or email westwoodvillagelearningcenter@gmail.com

https://www.newsbreak.com/clemmons-nc/3326648170309-a-school-for-change-how-one-school-s-aim-at-restoring-the-importance-of-our-children-s-education-has-an-effect-on-their-future

Waiting on a decision…

The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning on former President Donald Trump’s ‘ballot eligibility’. Colorado’s top court barred Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot (over the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist” clause for his role in the Capitol riot in DC on January 6, 2021.

“Even though President Trump didn’t engage in that behavior directly, they might argue that he encouraged it and therefore would be part of the process of insurrection,” Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University told CBN News.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/trump-second-term-what-happens-all-legal-drama-if-trump-wins

The nine justices will determine whether to restore Trump on the Colorado ballot.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/trump-investigation/scotus-arguments-trump-colorado-ballot-case/