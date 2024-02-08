WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Triad Harmony Express offering ‘Singing Valentines’ for FEB 14th

Triad Harmony Express offering ‘Singing Valentines’ for FEB 14th

wbfj-verne
February 8, 2024

Order your in-person or virtual ‘Singing Valentine’ now – for February 14.  All money goes to charity.   Costs, availability and sign up online at https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/

 

Adding some ‘harmony’ to the WBFJ Morning Show.  Thanks to our ‘Singing Valentines’ Gerry, Tom, Nate and Joe with Triad Harmony Express, a local singing barber shop quartet chapter, for stopping by Thursday morning sharing more about their organization.

 

Wanna sing with TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS? Weekly rehearsals most Tuesday evenings (6:30pm – 9pm) at Fries (‘FREEZE’) Memorial Moravian Church on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem  www.triadharmonyexpress.com/  Phone: (336) 774-4044

 

*In the photo: Joe, Gerry, Tom and Nate with Triad Harmony Express along with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

CBN NEWS: What would a Trump ‘second term’ look like?

wbfj-verne
February 8, 2024

Thursday News for February 08, 2024

wbfj-verne
February 8, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
February 7, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
February 7, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
February 7, 2024

Wednesday News for February 07, 2024

wbfj-verne
February 7, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.