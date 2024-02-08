Triad Harmony Express offering ‘Singing Valentines’ for FEB 14th

Order your in-person or virtual ‘Singing Valentine’ now – for February 14. All money goes to charity. Costs, availability and sign up online at https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/

Adding some ‘harmony’ to the WBFJ Morning Show. Thanks to our ‘Singing Valentines’ Gerry, Tom, Nate and Joe with Triad Harmony Express, a local singing barber shop quartet chapter, for stopping by Thursday morning sharing more about their organization.

Wanna sing with TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS? Weekly rehearsals most Tuesday evenings (6:30pm – 9pm) at Fries (‘FREEZE’) Memorial Moravian Church on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem www.triadharmonyexpress.com/ Phone: (336) 774-4044

*In the photo: Joe, Gerry, Tom and Nate with Triad Harmony Express along with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show)