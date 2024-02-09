WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home My Jesus Can…with Katy Nichole

My Jesus Can…with Katy Nichole

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2024

Jesus changed my life…

Katy Nichole is loving her Winter Jam experience.

The 23 year old will share some of her remarkable ‘healing’ testimony. Katy’s favorite ‘Valentine’ color…is NOT red or pink!?
www.katynichole.com/

Listen now…

Katy Nichole part of the lineup for Winter Jam 2024 coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on February 24, 2024 –

$15 dollars at the door. jamtour.com/greensboro-nc/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 11, 2024)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

S@5 February 11, 2024

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2024

Friday News for February 09, 2024

wbfj-verne
February 9, 2024

Triad Harmony Express: Reserve a ‘Singing Valentine’ for FEB 14th

wbfj-verne
February 8, 2024

“The Chosen: Season 4” in theaters nationwide thru February

wbfj-verne
February 8, 2024

Thursday News for February 08, 2024

wbfj-verne
February 8, 2024

Making Jesus Music with Logan Cain

wbfj-verne
February 8, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.