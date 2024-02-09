My Jesus Can…with Katy Nichole

Jesus changed my life…

Katy Nichole is loving her Winter Jam experience.

The 23 year old will share some of her remarkable ‘healing’ testimony. Katy’s favorite ‘Valentine’ color…is NOT red or pink!?

www.katynichole.com/

Katy Nichole part of the lineup for Winter Jam 2024 coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on February 24, 2024 –

$15 dollars at the door. jamtour.com/greensboro-nc/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 11, 2024)