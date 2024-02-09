Friday News for February 09, 2024

Today is national PIZZA day. The most popular pizza topping = pepperoni

Speaking of pizza… ‘PIZZA with POLICE’ is a FREE community event in Elkin. Officers with the Elkin Police Department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Department will be available for conversation (and pizza) on Tuesday, February 20 at the Yadkin Valley Visitors Center (257 Standard Street) in Elkin.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives happening this WEEKEND…

Friday (FEB 09)

North Davidson Library (Critcher Drive, Welcome) = 9am – 1pm

Westfield Baptist Church in Trinity = 2pm – 6:30pm

Saturday (Feb 10)

Olivet Moravian Church (WS) = 9am – 1:30pm

The Rock Church on W King Street, King = 9:30am – 1:30pm

‘Super’ Sunday (Feb 11)

Good Hope Methodist Church (Arcadia community) = noon – 4:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Flags remain at half-staff through sunset today (Feb 09) in honor of Harnett County Deputy Sheriff Chris Johnson who was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/why-are-flags-flying-at-half-staff-in-north-carolina

College Hoops (men’s basketball) Saturday games…

Wake Forest hosting NC State (4pm)

Duke hosting Boston College (2pm tip off)

Tarheels on the road at Miami

HPU at Gardner Webb (1pm)

UNC-G at home hosting Chattanooga (4pm)

APP State in Boone hosting Toledo (1pm)

Election 2024. Early voting beings next Thursday (FEB 15)

Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

An Alabama AM radio station is missing its 200-foot radio tower?

Seems that ambitious bandits made off with the heavy steel structure, according to WJLX station general manager Brett Elmore. A landscaping crew went to the rural tower site near Jasper (Alabama) to maintain the property, where they discovered that thieves had dismantled the tower by cutting the wires that secured it. https://nypost.com/2024/02/07/news/radio-station-baffled-after-200-foot-radio-tower-disappears/

Praying for the Dudley family…

Dr. Joe L. Dudley, Sr. – the “patriarch of the Dudley Hair Care empire” – passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday morning. He was 87.

The family will receive visitors at the Dudley Beauty Corp on Eastchester Drive in High Point. Details about a ‘celebration of life’ service will be released at a later date.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/dudley-hair-products-founder-joe-dudley-sr-has-died-family-reports/