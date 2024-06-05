Wednesday News for June 05, 2024

Summer officially begins June 20.

Why are the Blue Ridge Mountains ‘BLUE’? The mountains appear blue because specific oak and poplar trees that grow in the high country emit a chemical called isoprene to protect them against excessive heat, according to the National Weather Service. #ncwx

Update: The cause of death for the beloved Christian singer Mandisa has been released. The 47-year-old worship leader passed away from ‘complications as a result of Class III obesity’, according to the autopsy report.

Class III obesity includes a high body mass index and one or more obesity-related health conditions. Mandisa was found dead at her home in Nashville on April 18. Please continue to pray for Mandisa’s family as they continue to process their loss. Read more www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/mandisas-cause-death-revealed

Volunteers needed. After a record number of deadly tornadoes and damaging storms over the past few weeks, Samaritan’s Purse is on the ground working to help devastated communities in four states—Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida,

But more volunteers are needed. If interested, go to https://spvolunteer.org/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Deep River Friends Meeting (West Wendover) High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Jamestown Presbyterian Church (Guilford College Road) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is updating its ‘bag policy’ effective July 1.

For safety and efficiency, GCC recommends entering without a bag. If necessary, guests are permitted to bring in one small bag beginning July 1. Details on the News Blog.

The Greensboro Coliseum is now being managed by the Oak View Group, a private California-based management company. https://www.greensborocoliseum.com/plan-your-visit/bag-policy

RECALL: Toyota is recalling around 100,000 Lexus LX600 SUVs and Toyota Tundra pickup trucks over debris in the engine, potentially causing the vehicle to stall. www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-recall-over-100000-us-vehicles-over-potential-engine-stall-2024-06-04/

Today is national Ketchup day…

According to researchers, ketchup is good for the heart and also reduces the risk of certain types of cancer. It is an excellent source of lycopene, an antioxidant, inhibiting inflammation and cell damage caused by free radicals.

BTW: In 1876, a first-generation German American named Henry J Heinz

launched his bottled version of ketchup—spelled “catsup”—following his success with bottled grated horseradish… https://recipes.timesofindia.com/articles/food-facts/10-crazy-facts-about-ketchup-that-you-didnt-know/photostory/64856800.cms?picid=64856832

You may hear some ‘loud booms’ in the Winston-Salem area this week.

It’s scheduled training for ATF special agents, explosives investigators and local law enforcement officers.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/atf-hosts-post-blast-explosive-training-in-winston-salem/

Breaking News this morning

HanesBrands is selling its sportswear Champion brand to Authentic Brands Group in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. Hanesbrands is looking to streamline business and focus on its innerwear categories. Authentic Brands holds a wide variety of clothing brands, including Aeropostale, Eddie Bauer and Forever 21. www.reuters.com/markets/deals/hanesbrands-sell-sportswear-business-champion-authentic-brands-12-bln-deal-2024-06-05

Update: Pat Sajak is still retiring.

This week’s Wheel of Fortune shows contain fun clips of past moments with Pat and the crew leading up to Sajak’s ‘final Wheel of Fortune’ show this Friday (June 7).

Pat Sajak has been the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ over 41 seasons.

BTW: Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties and Vanna White will continue to co-host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’. (Seacrest will also remain the host of “American Idol.”)

Before hosting “Wheel”, Sajak joined KNBC in Los Angeles as a weatherman in 1977.

https://wgntv.com/news/nexstar-media-wire/pat-sajaks-final-wheel-of-fortune-episode-as-host-is-set-heres-when-it-will-air/

Summer Day Camps offering Hope for ‘at risk’ kids…

‘Seeds of Hope’ provides ‘no cost’ summer day camps for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids (K-8th grade). Their mission: to nurture spiritual, physical and emotional growth through their annual ‘Seeds of Hope’ (no-cost) Summer Camps.

Kids Camps are planned the week of…

June 17 – Central Middle (Dobson)

July 8 – King Elementary (King)

July 15- Forbush Middle (East Bend)

Student sign up and volunteer info on the News Blog (and the WBFJ Facebook page)

https://heroeshelpingheroes.squarespace.com/summer-camp

The Chosen: Season Four now streaming for FREE

New episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 are being released on The Chosen app

on Thursdays (8:30pm) and Sundays (at 7pm) throughout June.

FYI: Season four episodes will be available exclusively in The Chosen app before coming to other viewing platforms later this year. Details at www.thechosen.tv.

Download the FREE ‘Chosen app’ today.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/wait-finally-over-heres-how-you-can-stream-chosen-season-4?

Thursday (June 6) is the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, France. An important event that helped turn the tide of WWII.

One of the biggest factors in the ultimate success of the D-Day invasion?

The weather forecast… Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.zenger.news/2023/06/07/d-day-anniversary-how-the-weather-forecast-changed-the-tide-of-war/

https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/d-day