Wednesday News for November 22, 2023

Update from WXII 12: Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County. Some good news: Sauratown Mountain received roughly 2 inches of rain on Tuesday into Tuesday night, which stopped the forward progression of the wildfire that has consumed some 750 acres. Containment remains at 40%. Praise: Most, if not all, homeowners on Sauratown Mountain Road are back. Some local fire crews remain…

Breaking News Overnight: ‘A pause in the fighting…’

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary 4-day cease-fire that will officially begin on Thursday. Some 50 Israeli hostages who were taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7th attacks will be released to representatives of the International Red Cross. In exchange for the hostages, Israel agreed to pause its air and ground operations, allowing humanitarian aid and fuel for civilians in Gaza. Plus, 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails… Praying for peace in the Middle East!

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

Today (NOV 22) Jerry Long YMCA (Peace Haven Road, Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Friday (Nov 24) Highland Presbyterian Church (Cloverdale Ave, WS) Noon – 4:30pm

Saturday, Nov 25 Center Global Methodist Church (Yadkinville) 10am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Glenn High School will retire Josh Howard’s jersey. Josh Howard made a name for himself wearing No. 5 during his playing days at Glenn, Wake Forest, and in the NBA. Source: Winston-Salem Journal

Headline of the Morning. “The Rolling Stones have announced a limited multi-city tour in 2024, sponsored by AARP” No seriously! 😊

“Doing the Most Good” Volunteer opportunities abound with the Salvation Army!

Bell ringers are needed through December 24.

Learn more about the Red Kettle campaign.

Oh deer? Employees and customers at a Five Below location in High Point were surprised when a deer walked inside the store. At one point the deer jumped into the candy display before eventually running out of the store. Clean-up took a few hours…

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…spicy Chick-Fil-A sandwich?

A Chick-fil-A location in Brandon, Florida (east of Tampa), now offers drone delivery – Monday thru Friday from 10am- 6pm within a 1.2-mile radius for now.

What about those Thanksgiving leftovers?

Reminder: Two hours is the limit that refrigerated items should be left out on the table at room temperature! The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation. That means Thursday leftovers should be eaten by Sunday.

You can FREEZE most leftovers within 3 days. *When in doubt, throw it out!!!!!!!

POLL: The average American will consume 26 cookies, 12 slices of pie, and 13 cupcakes over the holidays! Yikes… According to the survey, we will also consume 25 pieces of candy and 13 brownies. Not counting the main and side dishes!

Eating sweet potatoes can help you lose weight? Experts say YES…

“Sweet potatoes contain fiber. Fiber is rocket fuel for weight loss”, according to

Hanes Brands Sale for 2023 is coming up in December.

The Sale has been expanded to 3-days (December 1 – 3) at the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed.

