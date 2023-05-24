Wednesday News: May 24, 2023

Grass and Tree pollen MODERATE range for Wednesday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Krispy Kreme: FREE dozen glazed for GRADS! High school grads, College grads can grab a FREE dozen original glazed donuts TODAY (May 24) at Krispy Kreme locations. Just wear something related to the Class of 2023 (like a T-shirt or class ring). You can even wear your cap and gown! This year, the ‘dozen’ comes with a “Dough-ploma” sleeve around the box. Full details http://ms.spr.ly/6188gwfxi

“Ford decides to keep AM radio in automobiles”. Big victory for broadcast radio on Tuesday! The automaker reversing its recent decision to eliminate AM radio from all of its vehicles. Ford execs posting that, “After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we’ve decided to include (AM) on all 2024 vehicles. For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update” https://jacobsmedia.com/the-day-ford-blinked/

NOTE: The earlier decision by Ford to dump AM radio from vehicles set off a ‘media blitz’ call-to-action in the radio broadcasting industry. You can still get involved. Check out the National Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) “Depend on AM Radio” campaign here https://www.wearebroadcasters.com/dependonam/default.asp

“The Chosen” has found a new home. Lionsgate, the Canadian-American film studio, has acquired worldwide distribution rights to all seasons of the Christian series (documenting the times of Jesus and his disciples).

In a statement, “Lionsgate is perfect for us. They’re strong and experienced in the areas we’re not, but they also understand what’s unique about us and will protect that…”

FYI: ‘The Chosen’ has reached more than 110 million viewers in 175 countries and is set to be translated into 600 languages! Since the first season, “The Chosen” has been streamed more than 500 million times. Filming has begun for the fourth season of The Chosen, created by writer, director, and producer Dallas Jenkins.

The THRIVE NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this Thursday through Saturday (May 25-27) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Onsite registration starts at 1pm on Thursday. Friday and Saturday at 8:30am.

Find out more about Christ-centered speakers, teen events, college reps and tons of vendors at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Area Blood Drives for Wednesday…

Winston-Salem

Glenn View Baptist Church (Glenn Hi Road) 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.,

Lexington

Macedonia UMC (on Highway #8) from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.,

Greensboro

Centenary UMC in Greensboro (West Friendly Ave) 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,

East Bend

Mt. Carmel Friends Church in East Bend…1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.,

Give the Gift of Life

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Your mess could be the CAUSE of your stress.

A survey by the National Association for Professional Organizers found that over half (54%) of Americans are overwhelmed by their clutter. The problem? The majority of people (78%) allow stuff to build up because they don’t know what to do about it.

Clutter Buster Tip: *Professional organizer Cas Aarssen suggests starting with a “21-item toss.” Every day for a week, find 21 things around your home (or OFFICE) that you can donate or throw away. By the end of the week, you will have made a dent in decluttering and will likely be motivated to carry on. https://goo.gl/q6pSHt

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

The mental stressors of life effect everyone- including those in ministry.

75% of pastors say they’re extremely stressed due to their careers!

Get encouraged from CBN News. View a video on the News Blog, wbfj.fm

https://www2.cbn.com/video/shows/prayer-link-running-empty-while-leading-ministry-may-23-2023

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond will stop accepting returns after TODAY (May 24).

After today, stores will no longer take back any merchandise.

Bed Bath & Beyond (now in bankruptcy) is closing most of its stores by June 30.

BTE: You can no longer use ‘coupons’ at Bed Bath & Beyond stores. However, some stores that aren’t affiliated with the chain — like Joann Fabric and Value World — said they would accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons at their stores.

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/2023/05/24/today-is-the-last-day-for-bed-bath-beyond-returns-exchanges/

Netflex is (now) cracking down on password sharing.

The streaming video company is sending out emails to all US subscribers who share passwords with people outside their household, as part of a long planned move to limit password sharing. https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/23/business/netflix-password-sharing/index.html

NASCAR: The upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is officially sold out! Green flag racing at 6pm this Sunday evening (May 8). www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/

South Carolina’s Senate easily passed a law restricting abortions in the state to 6 weeks, the time when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Governor Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill, setting up a challenge in the South Carolina Supreme Court. CBN

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his 2024 bid for the GOP presidential nomination tonight with Elon Musk on Twitter. CBN News

Praying for Guam. A CAT 4 storm is pounding Guam and surrounding islands in the South Pacific. Updates??? CBN News