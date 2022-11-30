Wednesday News: November 30, 2022

25 days til Christmas. 31 days left in 2022.

Traffic Alert: Sections of First and Second streets in downtown Winston Salem are becoming ‘two-way’ streets this week. Update: Due to the weather, city crews will open these sections overnight for your Thursday morning commute.

First Street is two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street.

Second Street is two-way from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

*A second phase of downtown street work will go into effect after the start of the new year. That phase will open most of Second Street between Broad and Spruce to two-way traffic. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1131

Moravian Star Lighting this evening at Baptist Hospital

Today at 5:45pm til 6:15pm

Location: Top level of Wake Forest Baptist’s Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road. The event is FREE and open to the public.

*The lighting ceremony will also be streamed live… https://www.youtube.com/atriumhealthwakeforestbaptist

Since 1992, Wake Forest Baptist has provided a ‘beacon of hope’ to the Winston-Salem community through the lighting of a 31-foot Moravian star on top of the Medical Center’s North Tower. The one-of-a-kind star has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet (and weighing from 30 to 65 pounds each). Each of the 27 points is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree (which is from North Carolina) was illumined Tuesday night on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/holidays/roy-cooper-in-dc-for-the-lighting-of-the-us-capitol-christmas-tree-from-nc/

Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season Three” can be seen in theaters through this Thursday, (Dec 1).

BTW: The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2022W47/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

Locations + Ticket info: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Chosen-Season-3-Episode-1-2

Breaking News: Fleetwood Mac bandmember Christine McVie passed away earlier today at 79. McVie passed peacefully at hospital surrounded by her family.

The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me, and Songbird.

Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours has become one of the biggest selling projects of all time, with more than 40 million copies sold worldwide.

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-63812952

Update: The US House overwhelmingly passed legislation (this afternoon) that would help avert a freight rail strike. Lawmakers also passed a related measure that would provide seven days of additional paid sick leave to rail workers. Both measures now head to the Senate. After the vote, President Biden thanked House Democratic and Republican lawmakers for “taking urgent action” and prodded the Senate to act fast.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/11/30/house-avert-freight-rail-strike-unions-economy/10800247002/

World Cup soccer action: The US men’s national team bested Iran 1-0 on Tuesday.

Round of 16: Team USA will face the Netherlands on Saturday.

HOT…HOT…HOT?

Over 25 years ago, Vic Clinco (who lives in High Point) bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles – and unofficially the world’s largest collection.

“It has turned into an obsession,” said Vic. “What started as a small collection has grown into me being at the center of a culture that surrounds hot sauces.”

Clinco admits that his basement looks like a museum but that’s OK with him.

He wants to hold tastings and get more people in to enjoy his incredible collection. Even his license plate on his car says ‘HOT SAUCE’. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/features/the-worlds-largest-hot-sauce-collection-is-right-under-our-noses/83-66e523f6-7af3-4588-b8d4-cfa772eec3b6?ref=exit-recirc

The High Point firefighter community is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Randy Campbell who passed away earlier in the week after a long battle with cancer. Campbell was 65 years old.

NOTE: His family will receive friends from 5 PM to 8 PM this evening (Nov 30) at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield chapel.

A ‘celebration of life’ service is set for noon on Thursday (Dec 1) at South Elm Street Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC with interment to follow.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/greensboro-nc/randy-campbell-11036021

Christmas at the Carolina

FREE Holiday happenings this week at the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro

(TONIGHT) Handel’s Messiah – presented by the Choral Society of Greensboro

Wednesday evening (Nov 30) at 7pm. FREE. Donations accepted…

(FRI) Troubadours’ Christmas Concert benefitting ‘A Room at the Inn’

Friday evening (Dec 2) at 7:30pm. FREE. Donations accepted…

The concert is a fundraiser made possible by area churches and local businesses to benefit the work of Room At The Inn.

A complimentary dessert reception follows the Concert, and guests are then invited to stay for a special screening of Disney’s ‘A Christmas Carol’.

(SAT) Christmas at the Carolina (Theatre) – FREE community event

This Saturday morning (Dec 3) at 9am.

Carols start on the stage at 9:30am, followed by the movie. Seating is limited.

See the FREE movie, enjoy a FREE soft drink & popcorn, SING ALONG with the theatre’s historic pipe organ, visit and take pictures with SANTA in the theatre’s Renaissance Room, PLUS have a chance to win a BRAND NEW BIKE!

This year’s movie is The Muppet Christmas Carol. THIS IS A NON-TICKETED EVENT – FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

Stay downtown and catch the holiday parade afterward!

https://carolinatheatre.com/events/

NOTE: Holiday movies at the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro begin December 12 and continue through Dec 23, 2022