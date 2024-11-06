Wednesday November 6th News

ELECTION 2024: What a DAY—What a NIGHT! – Donald Trump has officially been declared the 47th President of the United States going beyond the 270 Electoral Votes needed to secure the Highest Office in our Nation. Republicans took control of the U.S. Senate after the party flipped three seats in elections.

Here in North Carolina, Mark Robinson conceded to Jeff Stein Tuesday evening in the race for Governor. Mo Green has been elected as the next North Carolina State Superintendent of Public Instruction defeating Michele Morrow.

https://myfox8.com/news/politics/your-local-election-hq/live-results-who-will-north-carolina-choose-in-the-u-s-presidential-race/

While it was only TROPICAL STORM Rafael, more eyes were on the Election than the Storm. Having reached Hurricane Status now, the question is what kind of threat are we looking at? Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Lower and Middle Florida Keys beginning today into this evening, after that it’s currently too soon to determine what, if any, impacts Rafael could bring to portions of the northern Gulf Coast. Residents in that area should regularly monitor updates to the forecast. The Good News—the Mountains are safe.

https://www.klove.com/news/us-and-world/rafael-now-a-hurricane-expected-to-weaken-some-before-hitting-gulf-states-52652

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing an emergency blood shortage; which is putting its patients at risk of not getting lifesaving transfusions. Red Cross Officials say they’re seeing the lowest amount of people giving blood than its seen in the last 20 years. You Can make a Difference:

Allegacy Federal Credit Union (Westbrook Plaza Drive) Winston Salem – 8am-12pm

Davidson Davie Community College (Smith Health Sciences Bldng) Thomasville 9-1

Wesleyan Christian Academy on Centennial Ave (High Point) – 1:00-6:00pm

WF Wellbeing Center in Winston Salem – 1:30pm-6:30pm

Brookstown UMC on Yadkinville Rd in Pfafftown – 1:30pm-5:30pm

Beulah United Church of Christ (Arnold Rd) Lexington – 2:30pm-7:00pm

Fellowship Baptist Church (Little Mtn Church Rd) Ararat, NC – 3:00pm-7:00pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center and Atrium Health Levine Cancer are holding a Free Lung Cancer Awareness Fair, Today from

8:00 to 11:00am at Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza (1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Winston-Salem). The Free Event is open to All Adults, regardless of insurance coverage, income level or immigration status.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/locations/facilities/downtown-health-plaza

Winston-Salem is prepping to welcome racing fans from near and far. For the first time in 54 years, the return of the NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium is just three months away. Work is underway to get the stadium ready for racers. They’re upgrading barriers. It’s a priority on the city’s list to be ready for the practice/qualifying day on February 1st, and the Big Day with the Cup Series taking place on February 2nd! https://myfox8.com/sports/nascar-motorsports/winston-salem-prepares-to-welcome-thousands-of-fans-for-nascar-busch-light-clash-at-the-coliseum/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Cloudy … High 77

Tonight: Cloudy—Chance of Rain after Midnight … Low 62

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers … High 78